'Pon Manickavel' Trailer: Prabhu Deva To Portray Upright Cop In Upcoming Action Film

Prabhu Deva's much-awaited action drama, Pon Manickavel's brand new trailer has been released on Wednesday on streaming giant YouTube. The filmmakers have taken to their official Twitter handle and dropped a new poster of the film featuring Prabhu Deva donning a cop uniform for the first time ever. The film has created a lot of buzz on social media ever since it was announced in February 2020.

Prabhu Deva's Pon Manickavel trailer unveiled

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Sony Music South posted a new poster of the film and informed fans that the trailer will be releasing on Wednesday. They wrote, "The trailer of the action-packed #PonManickavel arriving TODAY! Stay tuned."

Sony Pictures have released a brand new trailer of the Prabhu Deva starrer action film, Pon Manickavel. The trailer video begins with a woman questioning someone about a murder warning received. The 1.07-minute video then introduces Prabhu Deva in the titular role, who is donning the cop uniform for the first time in his acting career. The actor is made the in-charge of the case and as he investigates the case, he is seen flaunting fighting skills as he fights the goons and saves the young girl.

Backed by Nemichand Jhabak and Hitesh Jhabak, the film is helmed by AC Mugil Chellapan, who is known for Kandaen. The music is scored by D Imman, who has also composed Rajinikanth's latest release, Annaatthe. The film's editing is taken care of by Shivanandeeswaran, while KG Venkatesh has handled its cinematography.

Along with Prabhu Deva, Pon Manickavel also stars Nivetha Pethuraj, late director J Mahendran and Suresh Menon in essential roles. The film is expected to showcase Prabhu Deva in a new dimension. The film was delayed quite a few times owing to the COVID pandemic and its subsequent lockdown. However, recently the makers have confirmed that the film will be premiering on the OTT platform, Disney+ Hotstar on November 19 this year.

Furthermore, The ABCD star has several other projects in his kitty. He will also be seen in films like director Adhik Ravichandran's Bagheera, Poikkal Kuthirai, Yung Mung Sung, and Oomai Vizhigal.

(Image: Twitter/@LMKMovieManiac)