Pongal 2022: Rajinikanth, Jr NTR, Prabhudheva & Other South Celebs Extend Wishes To Fans

On January 14, where people, on one hand, are celebrating Makar Sankranti, in Tamil Nadu, today marks the second day of the four-day-long harvest festival. Several Tollywood stars took to their respective social media handles and extended their heartfelt wishes on Pongal 2022. Due to the rise in COVID-19 cases this year, people have decided to go for low-key celebrations.

The three-day Pongal festivals are called Bhogi Pongal, Surya Pongal, Mattu Pongal, and the fourth day is called Kaanum Pongal. Along with the rituals and celebrations, people enjoy the day with a wholesome feast on this day. Here are some popular dishes made on Pongal. Mentioned below is a list of South Indian stars who made the day special with their wishes to the fans.

Rajinikanth, Jr NTR & more stars wish fans on Pongal

Dadasaheb Phalke Award recipient Rajinikanth took to his Twitter handle and shared a note while wishing fans and also asked them to take care of their health during the novel coronavirus pandemic. His post in Tamil read, "We are going through difficult and scary times. The Covid-19 cases are increasing with every passing day. We need to follow all the safety protocols to save ourselves. There's nothing above health. My heartfelt Pongal wishes to everyone."



⭐️⭐️⭐️Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best. 👍Thai pirandhal Vazhi pirakkum 👌Happy Pongal👍Nalladhe Nadakum ⭐️⭐️⭐️ — Shiva (@actorshiva) January 14, 2022

మీకు మీ కుటుంబ సభ్యులకు భోగి, సంక్రాంతి, కనుమ శుభాకాంక్షలు.



Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi. — Jr NTR (@tarak9999) January 14, 2022

Other than the ‘Thalaivaa’, celebrities like Jr NTR also took to Twitter and wrote, “Wishing you all a very Happy Sankranthi (sic)." On the joyous occasion of Pongal, Makar Sankranti, the team of RRR shared a new poster featuring Jr NTR and Ram Charan. Sharing the poster, they wrote, "Wishing everyone a very #HappyPongal, #Bhogi, #Lohri, #MakarSankranti. See you soon in cinemas (sic)." Ace choreographer Prabhudheva also took to Twitter and shared a poster while wishing fans.

Acharya director Koratala Siva wrote, “Pongal marks joy and cheer and brings along everything that’s best… Happy Pongal, Nalladhe Nadakum.” The festival involves numerous rituals, like paying respects to the Almighty, preparing traditional delicacies, and dressing up for the occasion. People also mark the occasion by sending greetings to their loved ones and posting images and videos on their statuses or stories. Here are some of the messages you can post on social media for this festive occasion. Dhanush, who's riding high on success of Atrangi Re, too extended wishes to fans.

IMAGE: PTI/Instagram/PrabhudevOfficial/Shutterstock/Representativeimage