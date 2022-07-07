After makers of the upcoming period action drama Ponniyen Selvan 1 released the enchanting first look featuring seasoned actor Aishwarya Rai, they surprised fans yet again, now with a glimpse of Trisha Krishnan's character. The Khatta Meetha star will be seen essaying the role of Princess Kundavai in the film. The forthcoming drama is helmed by Mani Ratnam and is slated to release theatrically on September 30 in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada languages.

Ponniyin Selvan also stars Chiyaan Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Parthiban, Prakash Raj, Lal, Vikram Prabhu, Sarathkumar, Prabhu, Kishore, Rahman, Jayaram, Ashwin, Arjun Chidambaram and others in key roles. After mesmerising fans with the first look poster of Ae Dil Hai Mushkil stars, the first look of Trisa, also left fans excited.

Trisha Krishnan's looks from Ponniyen Selvan 1 unveiled

While sharing the poster, the production house wrote, “In a world of men, a woman of courage. Presenting Princess Kundavai! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada!” The music of the film has been handled by none other than maestro AR Rahman.

Going by the poster, it seems that Trish’a character is quite royal as she is introduced as a courageous woman. Donning royal jewellery and given the grandeur set design, the expensive film is fuelling the anticipation of the fans who are excitedly waiting for the release. Earlier, Aishwarya’s looks as Nandini was released which showed her as the epitome of beauty.

“Vengeance has a beautiful face! Meet Nandini, the Queen of Pazhuvoor! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam, and Kannada (sic)” makers wrote while sharing the first look.

For the unversed, Aishwarya Rai will play a double role in Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. She will be seen as Nandini, wife of Periya Pazhuvettaraiyar, who acts as a catalyst in the downfall of the Chola dynasty. Moreover, she'll also be seen as Mandakini Devi, the mother of Nandini.

