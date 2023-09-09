Last Updated:

Ponniyin Selvan 1, Jailer: Highest Grossing Tamil Films In UK

Several films such as Rajinikanth's Jailer, Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan Part 1 and Part 2, and more, are the highest grossing Tamil films in the UK.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (2022) is the highest grossing Kollywood film in the United Kingdom. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has made £1.34 million at the box office.

Jailer
Rajinikanth’s Jailer (2023) has also emerged as one of the biggest releases worldwide this year, and has grossed £1.34 million in the UK as well.

Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two
The conclusion to the two-part magnum opus by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (2023) has made £971K at the UK box office.

Varisu
Thalapathy Vijay’s mass family entertainer Varisu (2023) has made £871K at the United Kingdom box office.

Vikram
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram (2022), which rekindled Kamal Haasan’s image as an action star, remains one of the biggest Tamil films worldwide with a £833K collection at the United Kingdom.

Robot
Enthiran (Robot) (2010) is another Rajinikanth film to be a global success, with £757K in UK gross.

Robot 2.0
Robot 2.0 (2018), which also features Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, made £737K at the UK box office.

Bigil
The Atlee film Bigil (2019), which featured Thalapathy Vijay in a dual role, became a massive success with £588K at the UK box office.

