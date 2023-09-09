Ponniyin Selvan 1, Jailer: Highest Grossing Tamil Films In UK

Quick links:
Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan: Part 1 (2022) is the highest grossing Kollywood film in the United Kingdom. The Chiyaan Vikram starrer has made £1.34 million at the box office.
Rajinikanth’s Jailer (2023) has also emerged as one of the biggest releases worldwide this year, and has grossed £1.34 million in the UK as well.
The conclusion to the two-part magnum opus by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: Part Two (2023) has made £971K at the UK box office.
Thalapathy Vijay’s mass family entertainer Varisu (2023) has made £871K at the United Kingdom box office.
The Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial, Vikram (2022), which rekindled Kamal Haasan’s image as an action star, remains one of the biggest Tamil films worldwide with a £833K collection at the United Kingdom.
Enthiran (Robot) (2010) is another Rajinikanth film to be a global success, with £757K in UK gross.
Robot 2.0 (2018), which also features Akshay Kumar alongside Rajinikanth, made £737K at the UK box office.