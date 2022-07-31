Ponniyin Selvan: 1st Single 'Ponni Nadi' From Karthi, Aishwarya Rai-starrer Out; Watch

The first single from Mani Ratnam's highly-anticipated film Ponniyin Selvan-1 was unveiled on Sunday. The forthcoming film has Vikram, Jayam Ravi, Karthi, Prakash Raj, Sarath Kumar, Aishwarya Rai, Trisha and others in the lead roles and it is slated to release on September 30. With 2 months left for the release of the film, the makers have started the subsequent updates and promotional work.

Makers unveil 1st song from Ponniyin Selvan 1

On July 31, the makers of Ponniyin Selvan 1 released the much-awaited single, Ponni Nadhi, from the upcoming Indian Tamil-language epic period film.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Indian cricketer Ravichandran Ashwin launched the song as he tweeted, "Launching the first single from #PonniyinSelvan in Tamil! #PonniNadhi out now!

The song starts with the lyrics 'Kaveriyal Neer Madikku' as Vallavaraiyan Vandiyadevan sings it for the pride of the Chola nation and the pride of the Ponni River. In the song, Karthi is seen dancing with some women from his dynasty, and he could also be seen shaking a leg with his village friends. The song has been shot in between beautiful scenic locations. While A.R. Elango penned the song, A.R. Rahman lent his voice for the same.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 teaser

To keep the audience's curiosity intact, the makers unveiled the first teaser video from Ponniyin Selvan 1 on July 8. The video featured massive sets that Mani Ratnam has managed to bring together to represent the Cholas. The clip then cuts into a large number of troops coming through sea and land as they all get together for a fight.

It also gives a glimpse of Karthi as Vanthiyathevan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the Queen of Pazhuvoor, Nandini, and Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai, while Vikram stars as the Chola crown prince Aditya Karikalan.

The teaser is undoubtedly a visual treat for fans as it is a compilation of excellent visuals, soothing music and extraordinary cinematography. Sharing the teaser, Madras Talkies wrote, "The Cholas Are Coming! #PS1 releasing in theatres on 30th September in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu, Malayalam and Kannada!"

Image: Twitter/@TeluguKarthiFC