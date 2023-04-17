Ponniyin Selvan 2 Stars Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi Promote Mani Ratnam's Film

Quick links:
South superstar Vikram attended the Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotional event, looking sharp in a suit. He wore an also grey suit with a purple shirt.
Komali star Jayam Ravi arrived at a media event in a black kurta and white pyjama with a golden pattern on the side.
VIkram Prabhu was a part of the promotional event and wore a dark green kurta with white pyjama.
The promotional events for Ponniyin Selvan 2 started on April 16. Both Vikram and Trisha Krishan made an appearance at a recent show.