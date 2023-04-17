Last Updated:

Ponniyin Selvan 2 Stars Trisha, Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi Promote Mani Ratnam's Film

Several stars from the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 such as Trisha Krishan, Vikram, Karthi and more attended the promotional events for the upcoming film.

Nitish Vashishtha
Trisha Krishan, Ponniyin Selvan
1/7
Image: Twitter

Ponniyin Selvan 2 actress Trisha Krishan attended a media event in an elegant pink suit.

Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan
2/7
Image: Twitter

South superstar Vikram attended the Ponniyin Selvan 2 promotional event, looking sharp in a suit. He wore an also grey suit with a purple shirt. 

Jayam Ravi, Ponniyin Selvan
3/7
Image: Twitter

Komali star Jayam Ravi arrived at a media event in a black kurta and white pyjama with a golden pattern on the side. 

Vikram Prabhu, Ponniyin Selvan
4/7
Image: Twitter

VIkram Prabhu was a part of the promotional event and wore a dark green kurta with white pyjama. 

Karthik Sivakumar, Ponniyin Selvan
5/7
Image: Twitter

Tamil star Karthi arrived at the event in a simple white shirt. 

Trishan Krishan, Vikram, Ponniyin Selvan
6/7
Image: Twitter

The promotional events for Ponniyin Selvan 2  started on April 16. Both Vikram and Trisha Krishan made an appearance at a recent show.

Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan
7/7
Image: Twitter

Director Mani Ratnam posed with the cast of Ponniyin Selvan 2 at the April 17 event. 

