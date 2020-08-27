Mani Ratnam's Magnum Opus 'Ponniyin Selvan' Adds Nizhalgal Ravi To The Cast?

The first look poster for Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan released back in January 2020. Though the film had started production back at the start of the year, the COVID-19 crisis put a halt in the film's schedule, which is now expected to resume along wiith all other films/shows which have resumed production amid the pandemic. Now, Pinkvilla has reported that Nizhalgal Ravi, a reputed supporting actor from Kollywood will be playing a part in Ponniyin Selvan.

Also read: Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyin Selvan' to cast child actor Sara Arjun in a pivotal role?

Ponniyin Selvan to feature Nizhalgal Ravi?

While Nizhalgal Ravi's role in the film has not been revealed yet, fans are anticipating that the actor will be seen essaying the role of Ravidasan. The character of Ravidasan has been was one of the antagonist from the original book by the same name written by Kalki Krishnamurthy. The film had commenced it shoots back in December 2019 in Thailand, however, the international shoots have been shelved in the wake of COVID-19, as reported by The News Minute.

The portal also reports that he production team has been scouting locations in Madhya Pradesh and waiting for the government to grant permission for filming. Acctros Jayam Ravi, Aishwarya Lekshmi and Karthi were the actors which took part in the first schedule of the film back in December 2019. On the other hand, majority portions of the film also be shot in Hyderabad and Chennai-based studios.

Also read: Did you know Sai Pallavi was the first choice for Mani Ratnam's 'Kaatru Veliyidai'?

Ponniyin Selvan features a flagship cast which includes Vikram, Aishwarya Rai, Karthi, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prabhu, Ashwin Kakumama and many more. Besides directing the project, Mani Ratnam has also co-written the adapted screenplay of the film with Kumaravel and Siva Anand. The poster of the film was released back in January 2020 which shared the names of the makers of Ponniyin Selvan.

Also read: Will Fahadh Faasil & Suriya make their OTT debut in Mani Ratnam's 'Navasara'?

Image courtesy - Madras Talkies Twitter

AR Rahman will be hellming the composition of songs and background score for the film. Whereas, Ravi Varman will be the director of photography. On the other hand, Sreekar Prasad will be helming the edit of the film. Ponniyin Selvan has bankrolled by Ratnam's Madras Talkies and Lyca productions. As of now, no official release date for the film has been released but it is confirmed to be a two-parter.

Also read: Suriya to make his digital debut with Mani Ratnam's anthology on Amazon Prime Video?

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.