'Ponniyin Selvan': Chiyaan Vikram Dances His Heart Out In Chola Chola's BTS Clip; Watch

Celebrated filmmaker Mani Ratnam is all set to bring yet another magnum opus, Ponniyin Selvan Part 1. Touted to be a period drama film, Ponniyin Selvan will take fans back to the 10th century. The upcoming historical drama is based on Kalki Krishnamurthy’s 1955 novel going by the same name and will showcase the power struggles of the Chola empire. Morever, it will also throw light on the escapades over the erstwhile Chola dynasty monarchs.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 is slated to hit the big screens on September 30, 2022. With just a month left for the premiere of Mani Ratnam's dream project, the makers are making sure to build a significant buzz around the film. After piquing fans' excitement levels with its first track and intriguing first-look posters, makers recently treated fans with the BTS video of Chola Chola.

Makers of Ponniyin Selvan drop Chola Chola's BTS clip

Earlier on Wednesday, the makers of the forthcoming film PS-1 shared an interesting BTS clip of the song Chola Chola that escalated fans' curiosity levels. In the BTS video of Chola Chola, actor Chiyaan Vikram is seen matching steps with hundreds of background dancers amidst a beautiful ancient backdrop. Morever, Vikram is also seen rehearsing for his song with the dancers. The BTS clip also gave fans a sneak peek into how the majestic song was shot.

Take a look:

More about the film

Ponniyin Selvan will highlight the journey of Arulmozhivarman, one of the most powerful kings in the south, who later became the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I. It will be released in two parts. It is jointly bankrolled by Lyca Productions and Madras Talkies and is helmed by renowned director Mani Ratnam.

Ponniyin Selvan 1 will witness actor Chiyaan Vikram stepping into the shoes of a fierce king, Aditya Karikala. Karthi will be seen as Vanthiyathevan, Trisha Krishnan as Princess Kundavai and Jayam Ravi as Raja Raja Chola aka Ponniyin Selvan. Aishwarya Rai, on the other hand, will play a double role. She will be seen as Nandini and as Mandakini Devi, mother of Nandini. Reportedly, the project will become the first Tamil film to be released in IMAX format.

