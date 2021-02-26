'Ponniyin Selvan' Costume Designer Eka Posts Crew's Photo As Latest Schedule Wraps Up

Ponniyin Selvan is an upcoming Tamil-language historical drama film written, directed, and co-produced by Mani Ratnam, under his production studio Madras Talkies. It is an adaptation of Kalki Krishnamurthy's 1955 novel of the same name. The historical movie Ponniyin Selvan's cast includes actors like Vikram, Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Trisha in prominent roles and has been made on a massive budget of Rs 500 crores. The film's latest schedule was wrapped up today, as revealed by the movie's costume designer Eka Lakhani.

Ponniyin Selvan's latest schedule wrapped up

Ace director Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan is one of the most anticipated historical drama films but the release date of the flick hasn't been revealed yet. However, the costume designer of the film Eka Lakhani took to her Instagram handle and shared a picture with the film's crew, including director Mani Ratnam and wrote, "And one of the team with big boss himself! #ManiSir ♥️

Wrapping this monster of a sched with a full heart.. Phew!!! Can’t believe we pulled this off in the COVID time 🙌🏼

Thank you for all the support my girls! You guys kicked ass! Missing in the pic CK, our backbone and UB, our oxygen! Now for some sleep, spa time and lots of champagne! 🥂"

The poster of the film was released in January 2020. The poster features an elegant sword with two panthers carved on its handle. 'Beginning of the Golden Era' is the tagline of the film. Ponniyin Selvan is based on a Tamil novel by the same name written by Kalki. The plot will revolve around the story of the early days of Rajaraja Chola I who went on to become the emperor of the Chola Dynasty.

The poster revealed the cast of the film as well as the other crew. As stated on the poster, AR Rahman will be composing the music for Ponniyin Selvan. Ravi Varman will be work as the DOP of the film while Sreekar Prasad will be editing it. Jeyamohan has penned the dialogues and the screenplay of the film is written by Mani Ratnam himself along with Kumaravel. Thotta Tharani is the production designer while Sham Kaushal will be seen directing the action scenes in the period drama.

