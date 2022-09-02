'Ponniyin Selvan' Singer Bamba Bakya No More, Actor Karthi Condoles Demise

Singer Bamba Bakya, who crooned popular numbers such as the latest 'Ponni Nadhi' in Mani Ratnam's upcoming film 'Ponniyin Selvan', died of health issues, sources close to his family said on Friday.

He was 42. The playback singer was taken to a hospital here on Thursday after he complained of uneasiness. His blood sugar level and hypertension shot up. "Despite the doctors doing their best, he could not be saved. He passed away at around midnight Thursday," the source told PTI.

A large number of people, including those from the film industry, and composer A R Rahman paid their last respects to Bakya at his residence here. His mortal remains were laid to rest this evening.

Bakya had collaborated with many composers like A R Rahman. He sang numbers like 'Pullinangal' from Rajinikanth's 2.0, 'Kalame Kalame' from 'Bigil' and 'Simtarangaran' from 'Sarkar', among others.

Bamba Bakya's death shocked the film industry. Actor Karthi tweeted: "Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss."

Really saddened by the sudden demise of Bamba Bakiya. I pray that his family and friends have the strength to bear this huge loss. #RIPBambaBakiya — Actor Karthi (@Karthi_Offl) September 2, 2022

(IMAGE: FACEBOOK/ @BAMBABAKYA)