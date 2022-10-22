'Ponniyin Selvan' Star Jayam Ravi Tests COVID Positive; 'Immediately Isolated Myself'

Actor Jayam Ravi, who was recently seen in Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan I, has tested positive for COVID-19. Ravi took to Twitter to inform fans about his diagnosis, updating that he has isolated himself. He urged those who've gotten in contact with him to get themselves tested, while also telling fans to follow safety measures.

Ponniyin Selvan star Jayam Ravi tests positive for COVID-19

Earlier this evening I tested positive for Covid-19. Following all protocols, I have immediately isolated myself. I sincerely request all those that have come in contact with me to get themselves tested if necessary. Mask up. Stay safe! God bless. — Jayam Ravi (@actor_jayamravi) October 21, 2022

India saw a single-day rise of 2,112 new COVID-19 infections, taking the tally to 4,46,40,748. As per the Union Health Ministry data updated on Saturday, the number of active cases declined to 24,043.

Jayam Ravi toon on the role of the Chola king Rajaraja I in Mani Ratnam's Ponniyin Selvan I, which also starred Prakash Raj, Vikram, Karthi, Trisha Krishnan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in pivotal roles. The film chronicled the early days of Arulmozhivarman (Ravi), one of the most powerful kings in the south who went on to become the great Chola emperor Rajaraja Chola I in the 10th century.

Ravi spoke about how his 'lifelong dream' came true after collaborating with Ratnam, mentioning it was a 'blessing' for him. In a conversation with PTI, Ravi also spoke about his role, mentioning, "I was playing the great Rajaraja Chola and everybody in South India looked up to him. For all the Tamil-speaking people, he is their king. I'm just a lucky actor who gets to play this part."

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @JAYAMRAVI_OFFICIAL)

(With PTI inputs)