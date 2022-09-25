'Ponniyin Selvan' Star Vikram Hails India's Rich Heritage; Says 'We Need To Feel Proud'

Ponniyin Selvan actor Vikram recently shed light on the need to embrace India's rich heritage instead of only heaping praise on foreign monuments like the Leaning Tower Of Pisa, Pyramids and more. Amid the promotions of his upcoming historical drama which is based on the Chola Dynasty, Vikram shed light on how Indian places of worship and other monuments have withstood the test of time, while also talking about India being a superpower in the earlier times when America wasn't discovered and Europe was in its dark time.

The actor noted that every Indian should be proud and urged everyone to celebrate Indian history. Vikram also shed light on the power of Chola King Rajaraja I, who led his people with compassion and logic.

Ponniyin Selvan star Vikram hails India's rich heritage

According to Indian Express, the actor mentioned, "Someone once said that we appreciate a building that doesn’t stand but we have Indian temples that stand. Before this particular stone, they had to use a ramp that was 6 km long, pulled by bulls, elephants and people, to get it up there without cranes, without machinery."

He continued, "They didn’t have plaster. It has withstood six earthquakes. What they’ve done is, they have an outer wall, they have a corridor of six feet, and they have another structure that goes all the way to the top, which is why they withstand earthquakes and why they’ve stood for so long.”

Vikram added, "So there are all these things we need to know and this particular king has built 5000 dams in his time and has made a water management ministry at that time. He’s had elections for village leaders, asked to name cities after women, after a queen, why should it only be men?”

Further heaping praise on the Chola kings for their economical decisions while also helping people get dignity, Vikram emphasised that one should be proud of the country's history. "We are Indians and we need to feel proud (of it)."

Directed and co-written by Mani Ratnam, Ponniyin Selvan: I is an epic period action film that stars Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Karthi and Trisha in pivotal roles.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @THE_REAL_CHIYAAN)