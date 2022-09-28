'Ponniyin Selvan I' Actor Karthi Reveals How He Became 'less Scared' Of Mani Ratnam

Ahead of the release of the much-awaited movie Ponniyin Selvan, actor Karthi, who will be essaying the role of a warrior named Vallavaraiyan Vanthiyathevan, talked about his equation with the film’s director Mani Ratnam. He reflected on how the director opened up with him a lot, unlike the times he was assisting him in the past.

Meanwhile, Ponniyin Selvan 1 is set to hit the theatres on 30 September 2022. Apart from Karthi, the movie will also feature some iconic actors from the film industry namely Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Jayam Ravi, Trisha Krishnan, Aishwarya Lekshmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Prabhu, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Prakash Raj, Vijay Kumar and many more.

Karthi sheds light on his equation with PS1 director Mani Ratnam

During a recent interaction with Pinkvilla, Karthi went candid about how he was scared of Mani Ratnam revealing how the latter’s attitude changed over time. He revealed that he used to be scared of him, however, this time the filmmaker was cracking jokes, pulling legs, chatting with them and having fun with all of them.

He said, “I’m a little less scared now. Less scared, but still scared. With this film, I think Mani sir actually opened up a lot, unlike when I was an AD. Even in 2017, he was very glued to what he was doing. But this time, he was chatting with us, he was cracking jokes, sometimes when we were on a boat, he was smiling – that’s very rare. He was pulling our legs; he was having fun. It didn’t feel like Mani sir actually. He was really enjoying on the sets.”

Moreover, Karthi also reflected on not working with the same directors and mentioned that it didn't happen because he does one or two films a year. Explaining the same, he mentioned that if a director had to work with him again, he would have to wait for a very long time while expressing his desire to work with his directors again. “It just didn’t happen. Because I do two films or one film a year. So, if a director has to work with me again, then he will have to wait for a very long time. Muthaiah waited for me, that’s why it (his latest outing Viruman) happened. Otherwise, it is very difficult to get the dates at the same time. That’s why I think I’ve been missing it. But let’s see. With Lokesh (director of Kaithi) I’m working soon. I would love to work with my directors again,” he added.

Image: Twitter/@LycaProductions/@karthi_offl