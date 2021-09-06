'Ponnyin Selvan' Lands In Trouble Again; Outfit Lodges Complaint Seeking Trisha's Arrest

After a brief hiatus, veteran director Mani Ratnam is back behind the camera, helming his ambitious Ponniyin Selvan-I, but the venture is courting one controversy after the other. After a complaint was registered against the filmmaker's team, the movie's actor Trisha has now landed in trouble. As per reports, a Hindu outfit has raised objections to her allegedly entering a temple with her footwear on.

Trisha lands in trouble on Ponniyin Selvan sets?

As per reports, a Hindu outfit has lodged a police complaint against Trisha and Mani Ratnam. It is being stated that the shooting of Ponniyin Selvan was being held at a temple in Indore recently. Trisha reportedly entered the temple with her slippers on.

Soon after, pictures of Trisha with the footwear inside the temple started doing the rounds. In their complaint, they demanded that she be arrested.

The incident took place days after a volunteer of PETA lodged a complaint against the makers after the alleged death of a horse in Hyderabad.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered against the management of production house 'Madras Talkies' and the owner of the horse under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (PCA) Act and IPC, they said.

The police official attached to Abdullapurmet police station said a veterinarian conducted a post mortem and a report is still awaited.

"In the age of computer-generated imagery (CGI), production companies have no excuse for forcing exhausted horses to play at war until one of them drops dead," said PETA India Chief Advocacy Officer Khushboo Gupta. "Compassionate, forward-thinking filmmakers would never dream of hauling sensitive animals to a chaotic movie set and forcing them to ‘act’. PETA India is calling on director Mani Ratnam to cut the cruelty and switch to modern and humane CGI and other visual-effects technology," the PETA release further said.

Ponniyin Selvan- I is based on a historical novel of the same name and is touted to be an action-drama magnum opus. The movie features some of the top stars of the South film industry including Vikram, Trisha, Karthi, Jayaram, Jayam Ravi, among others. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too plays a pivotal role in the movie.

(With PTI inputs)