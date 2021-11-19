Pooja Hegde, Akhil Akkineni Starrer 'Most Eligible Bachelor' Starts Streaming On Aha

One of the hotly buzzed films in the South film industry was Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni's romantic drama Most Eligible Bachelor. The movie was released theatrically in October and received critical acclaim as well as love from the audience with the movie minting a sizable box office collection. Now, the audience at home can also enjoy the romantic flick as the film has started streaming on OTT platforms.

Most Eligible Bachelor digital premiere

After opening to rave reviews in theatre, the film finally graced the OTT space by having its world digital premiere on Aha. The same was confirmed via the streamer's official social media handle. Just a month after its theatrical release, the film was made available on the Telugu OTT platform Aha on November 19.

More on Most Eligible Bachelor

The movie revolves around an NRI, played by Akkineni, who comes to India to find a partner for himself. He ends up falling in love with a stand-up comedian, played by Pooja Hegde, who shows no interest in his romantic pursuit. The fresh pairing's chemistry was thoroughly enjoyed by the masses. The heartwarming soundtrack namely Leharaayi was a total hit among the audience. Crooned by Sid Sriram and the music composed by Gopi Sundar, Sreemani was responsible for the soulful lyrics while the music video was directed by Pradeesh Varma.

Directed by Bhaskar, the movie was set to be released earlier this year. However, after facing several delays and postponements, the movie was finally released on October 15 in theatres. Along with Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni, the movie also featured Eesha Rebba, Aamani, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore, Pragathi, Getup Srinu, Sudigali Sudheer in supporting roles. The film was bankrolled by Bunny Vas and Vasu Varma under the banner of GA2 Pictures.

Pooja Hegde and Akhil Akkineni on the work front

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the release of the highly anticipated period drama Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The 31-year-old actor will also be seen in Acharya and Beast. On the other hand, Akhil Akkineni is currently filming the upcoming spy thriller titled Agent directed by Surender Reddy.

Image: Instagram/@akkineniakhil