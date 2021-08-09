Pooja Hegde All Set To Star Opposite Mahesh Babu For Trivikram's Next Untitled Project

Pooja Hegde has several projects under kitty from Tollywood, Bollywood as well as Kollywood. The actor has bagged yet another project and will be seen with her Maharshi co-star Mahesh Babu. The makers of the movie announced the big news on the occasion of Mahesh Babu's birthday.

Pooja Hegde and Mahesh Babu in Trivikram's next project

On the occasion of actor Mahesh Babu’s birthday, the producers of his next film, Haarika & Hassine Creations, announced the names of the female lead and crew for their upcoming project via a special video. Taking to their Twitter wrote, "Celebrating our REIGNING Superstar @urstrulymahesh birthday, we bring you the SUPER Squad of #SSMB28." As they shared the post they tagged Pooja as they shared the post.

The movie will see Hedge and Mahesh Babu's reunion on screen after the 2019 action flick Maharshi. The film also sees director Trivikram and Mahesh Babu collaborating after Athadu (2005) and Khaleja (2010). The movie currently called SSMB28 also marks Pooja Hegde’s third film with the director. Earlier they teamed up for Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava (2018) and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo (2020).

Pooja Hegde in 'Radhe Shyam'

Radhe Shyam is a period romance film written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar, starring Prabhas and Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The principal shoot of the movie began in January 2020, and the movie has been shot across picturesque locations of Italy and Georgia. The film is shot simultaneously in Telugu and Hindi languages. Radhe Shyam will also feature veteran actor Bhagyashree in a pivotal role. The movie was earlier scheduled to release on July 30, 2021, but was postponed due to rising cases of COVID-19. Several media outlets reported that the Prabhas and Pooja Hegde starter will release on Sankranthi early next year, around January 14, 2022.

Meanwhile, Pooja is all set to star opposite Ranveer Singh for the comedy movie Cirkus, the movie will also star Jacqueline Fernandez. She has also completed the shoot for the romantic comedy Most Eligible Bachelor with Akhil Akkineni. She will also be seen in the action-drama film Acharya alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Image: Pooja Hegde and Mahes Babu's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.