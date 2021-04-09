Pooja Hegde Asks 'Kung Fu Panda Or My Lazy Butterfly Pose' In New IG Post; Fans Respond

Indian actress Pooja Hegde recently shared a couple of 'boomerang' photos of herself on her Instagram handle. In the photos, the actress can be seen sitting on the floor on the set of what looks like a photoshoot. In the first photo, Pooja can be seen sitting while lifting her leg up in a kicking stance implying it was the "Kung Fu Panda pose". In the second photo, the actress can simply be seen sitting on the floor with her legs folded and her hands on her feet, calling it the "lazy butterfly" pose. Pooja shared the boomerang with the caption, "Kung Fu Panda or my lazy butterfly pose? Which one you feeling more right now? #vibes #bts". Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below.

Fans react to Pooja Hegde's photos

Pooja Hegde's photos and videos often prompt a number of responses from her dedicated fanbase. Many of Pooja's fans left comments admiring the actress' beauty and praising her cuteness in the photos. Many fans commented with an answer to Pooja's caption, explaining which pose they liked the most. Many fans also left comments expressing love and admiration for their favourite actress. Some fans simply left heart and kiss emojis for the actress. Take a look at some of the reactions to Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below:

Pooja Hegde's upcoming projects

Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the upcoming Telugu action drama film Acharya, along with actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan Teja and Kajal Aggarwal, all in the lead roles. The film is all set to release on May 13, 2021. Pooja Hegde will also be seen in the upcoming Telugu romantic comedy, Most Eligible Bachelor, along with Akhil Akkineni. The film is scheduled to release on June 19, 2021.

The actress will also appear in the upcoming romantic drama film Radhe Shyam, along with Prabhas. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. Pooja will also be seen in the upcoming comedy film Cirkus, along with Ranveer Singh and Jacqueline Fernandez. The film features Ranveer Singh playing a double role for the first time in his career. Cirkus will be an official adaptation of the 1982 film, Angoor, which was based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors. The film is slated to release on December 31, 2021.

Image source - Pooja Hegde Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.