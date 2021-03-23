Pooja Hegde 'can't Keep Calm' As 'Maharshi' Wins National Awards, Says 'time To Party'

Pooja Hegde's Telugu action drama flick, Maharshi won two accolades during the 67th National Awards, held on March 22, Monday. National Film Awards for the year 2019 were finally announced in 2021, after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the superhit Telugu film, lead actor Pooja took to her Twitter handle and retweeted the celebratory post shared by the makers. Sharing the exciting news of their win, Pooja Hegde said, "Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy... super duper happy for my team Time to party now. #Maharshi".
Pooja celebrates Maharshi win at National Films Awards
On March 22, the makers of Maharshi shared a poster on Twitter that announced Maharshi's win at the 67th National Award. The poster featured lead star Mahesh Babu's still from the film. It read "Winner National Films Award 2019 Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment". Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer also received Best Choreography Award.
Maharshi is a 2019's film starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action drama flick follows the story of Rishi, played by Mahesh Babu. Rishi is the CEO of a US-based software company, whose attention gets drawn towards farmers by his friend Ravi and he sets out to help them. The film ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films.
Here's the full list of Feature Film Awards
- Best Feature Film: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Actor (shared): Manoj Bajpayee for Bhonsle (Hindi), and Dhanush for Asuran (Tamil)
- Best Actress: Kangana Ranaut for Panga (Hindi) and Manikarnika: The Queen of Jhansi (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actress: Pallavi Joshi for The Tashkent Files (Hindi)
- Best Supporting Actor: Vijay Sethupathi for Super Deluxe (Tamil)
- Best Director: Sanjay Puran Singh Chauhan for Bahattar Hoorain (Hindi)
- Best Debut Film of a Director: Mathukutty Xavier for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Child Artist: Naga Vishal for KD (Tamil)
- Best Action Direction: Avane Srimannarayana (Kannada), Vikram Mor
- Best Choreography: Maharshi (Telugu), Raju Sundaram
- Best Special Effects: Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam), Siddharth Priyadarshan
- Special Jury Award: Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Radhakrishnan Parthiban
- Best Lyrics: Prabha Varma for Kolaambi (Malayalam)
- Best Music Direction: D. Imman for Viswasam (Tamil)
- Best Background Music: Prabuddha Banerjee for Jyeshthoputro (Bengali)
- Best Make-up Artist: Ranjith for Helen (Malayalam)
- Best Costumes: Sujith Sudhakaran and V. Sai for Marakkar: Lion of the Arabian Sea (Malayalam)
- Best Production Design: Anandi Gopal (Marathi), Sunil Nigwekar and Nilesh Wagh
- Best Audiography (Location Sound Recordist): Iewduh (Khasi), Debajit Gayan
- Best Audiography (Re-recordist of final mixed track): Oththa Seruppu Size 7 (Tamil), Resul Pookutty
- Best Screenplay (Original): Jyeshthoputro (Bengali), Kaushik Ganguly
- Best Screenplay (Adapted): Gumnaami (Bengali), Srijit Mukherji
- Best Screenplay (Dialogue Writer): The Tashkent Files (Hindi), Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri
- Best Cinematography: Jallikattu (Malayalam), Gireesh Gangadharan
- Best Editing: Jersey (Telugu), Navin Nooli
- Best Children’s Film: Kastoori (Hindi)
- Best Film on Environment Conservation: Water Burial (Monpa)
- Best Film on Social Issues: Anandi Gopal (Marathi)
- Best Film on National Integration: Tajmahal (Marathi)
- Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment: Maharshi (Telugu)
- Best Female Playback Singer: Savani Ravindra for Bardo (Marathi)
- Best Male Playback Singer: B Praak for Kesari (Hindi)
- Best Films in Each Language:
- Best Hindi Film: Chhichhore
- Best Telugu Film: Jersey
- Best Malayalam Film: Kalla Nottam
- Best Tamil Film: Asuran
- Best Paniya Film: Kenjira
- Best Mishing Film: Anu Ruwad
- Best Khasi Film: Iewduh
- Best Chattisgarhi Film: Bhulan the Maze
- Best Haryanvi Film: Chhoriyan Chhoron Se Kam Nahi Hoti
- Best Tulu Film: Pingara
- Best Punjabi Film: Rab Da Radio 2
- Best Odia Film: Kalira Atita and Sala Budhar Badla (shared)
- Best Manipuri Film: Eigi Kona
- Best Marathi Film: Bardo
- Best Konkani Film: Kaajro
- Best Kannada Film: Akshi
- Best Bengali Film: Gumnaami
- Best Assamese Film: Ronuwa - Who Never Surrender
- Special Mentions: Biriyani (Malayalam), Jonaki Porua (Assamese), Lata Bhagwan Kare (Marathi) and Picasso (Marathi)
