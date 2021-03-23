Pooja Hegde 'can't Keep Calm' As 'Maharshi' Wins National Awards, Says 'time To Party'

Pooja Hegde's Telugu action drama flick, Maharshi won two accolades during the 67th National Awards, held on March 22, Monday. National Film Awards for the year 2019 were finally announced in 2021, after two years of hiatus due to the pandemic. As wishes were pouring in for the superhit Telugu film, lead actor Pooja took to her Twitter handle and retweeted the celebratory post shared by the makers. Sharing the exciting news of their win, Pooja Hegde said, "Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy... super duper happy for my team Time to party now. #Maharshi".

Pooja celebrates Maharshi win at National Films Awards

On March 22, the makers of Maharshi shared a poster on Twitter that announced Maharshi's win at the 67th National Award. The poster featured lead star Mahesh Babu's still from the film. It read "Winner National Films Award 2019 Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment". Mahesh Babu and Pooja Hegde starrer also received Best Choreography Award.

Maharshi is a 2019's film starring Mahesh Babu, Pooja Hegde, Allari Naresh Jagapathi Babu, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Meenakshi Dixit, and Ananya. Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, the action drama flick follows the story of Rishi, played by Mahesh Babu. Rishi is the CEO of a US-based software company, whose attention gets drawn towards farmers by his friend Ravi and he sets out to help them. The film ranks among the highest-grossing Telugu films.

Here's the full list of Feature Film Awards