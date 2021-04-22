Pooja Hegde Celebrates 13 Million Followers On Instagram; Sends 'squishy Hugs' To Fans

Pooja Hegde has had a successful modelling career and has been a prominent face in Telugu cinema as well as ventured successfully into Hindi films. Now the 30-year-old actor added another feather to her cap as she surpassed 13 million followers on Instagram. Elated by the love showered by her fans and followers, the Houseful 4 actor took to her Instagram handle to celebrate the milestone.

Pooja Hegde celebrates 13 million followers on Instagram

In Pooja Hegde's Instagram post, she shared a photo of her on Wednesday, April 21, wearing a comfy white jumper that had panda doodles and imprinted 'Always Be Yourself'. Taking to her caption, she sent love and hugs to her fans and wrote "13 MILLION!!!! Aahhhh... Thank you my louuuuuvveeelies sending all of you big squishy hugs muahhhh", along with a smiling face with three hearts and a hugging emoticons.

As soon as she added the post to her Instagram feed, Pooja Hegde's fans flooded with several "congratulations" messages. While some showered their love by the means of emoticons of red hearts, fire, and heart eyes, some even complimented how beautiful she looked in the picture and said they can't take eyes off her. One even said she deserved to cross 1000 million soon.

A look at Pooja Hegde's films

About Pooja Hegde's latest work, she was last seen in the action-drama film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, alongside Allu Arjun, helmed by Trivikram Srinivas. The film was released on January 12, 2020, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Telugu films of all time grossing over Rs. 262 crores on box office. Hegde recently wrapped up the shooting for action drama Acharya in which she will appear alongside Ram Charan, Chiranjeevi, Kajal Agarwal and the film is slated to release on May 13, 2021.

Pooja Hegde will soon be seen starring in an exciting rom-com named Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. Written and directed by Bhaskar, the film is set to release on June 10, 2021. She will also be starring in a multi-lingual Indian film with Bahubali fame Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She will be starring in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus which will star Jaqueline Fernandez as a female lead along with her. She will also be appearing in a Tamil film with Vijay which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

Promo Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

