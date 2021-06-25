Last Updated:

Pooja Hegde Celebrates 4 Yrs Of 'Duvvada Jagannadham', Says It's Her Dad's Favourite Film

'Duvvada Jagannadham' actor Pooja Hegde celebrated the film's 4-year anniversary. Read to find out her father's thoughts on the 2017 Allu Arjun starrer.

Written By
Srimoyee Bhattacharya
Pooja Hegde

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram


Pooja Hegde, an avid social media user, recently celebrated the 4-year anniversary of her 2017 film Duvvada Jagannadham, in which she starred opposite Allu Arjun. Taking to her Instagram handle, the actor shared a photo from a promotional event of the film, as she shared a fact about her father. Celebrating the completion of 4 years of Duvvada Jagannadham, she revealed that the Harish Shankar directorial was her father’s favourite to this date.

Pooja Hegde celebrates 4 years of Duvvada Jagannadham 

“4 years and a couple of blockbusters later, still my Dad’s favourite film of mine,” read the text on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story. While she added a few laughing emojis to it too, '#4YearsOfDJ' concluded the celebratory post by the actor. While Pooja Hege starred in the female lead role of Pooja, the titular role of DJ (Duvvada Jagannadham Shastri) was played by Allu Arjun in Duvvada Jagannadham. This 2017 action-comedy film was a huge hit at the box office, with movie-goers and fans of the stars loving it immensely.

pooja hegde

Director Harish Shankar celebrated 4 years of Duvvada Jagannadham 

Only a day before, Pooja Hegde celebrated 4 years of Duvvada Jagannadham, the director of the film, Harish Shankar did so too. June 23, 2021, marked the actual completion of 4 years of the film when the filmmaker tweeted out about it. “Million thanks to @alluarjun gaaru @SVC_official & My sir ji @ThisIsDSP,” wrote Shankar. He added that he had a great time with them and that he will always cherish the film. “#DJ one of the biggest blockbusters of my career,” he called it before thanking Pooja Hegde, Subbaraju, and Rao Ramesh.

Pooja Hegde resumes work for Radhe Shyam 

Pooja Hegde and Allu Arjun, who were both a part of the Duvvada Jagannadham cast, were last seen together in the 2020 film Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. Taking to her Instagram stories earlier this morning, Hegde revealed that she was heading back to work today. “Time to get back to work… #RadheShyam,” she wrote, in a video where she was seen entering an airplane, on Friday morning at around 6:30 am. A few hours later, she shared another video wherein she was seen getting her makeup done. “Back with my favourite people at the best job in the world @kajol_mulani @suhasshinder,” read the text on it with a red heart emoji. 

pooja hegde

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

First Published:
