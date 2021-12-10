Actor Pooja Hegde who is looking forward to the release of her next film Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas recently wrapped up Thalapathy Vijay's next Beast. The actor completed shooting her portions and shared a special video message for her fans. Beast is an action entertainer, directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In the video message, Pooja Hegde gave an insight view about the fun she had while shooting for the film.

Pooja Hegde wraps up Vijay Thalapathy's Beast

A few days ago, the director had shared a special picture from the Beast shooting spot as they completed 100 days of filming. Now, the actor has wrapped up her major portions from the film. In the video, Pooja can be heard saying, "It's been great working for Beast and an absolute pleasure to be on the set. We have laughed so much making the film and I hope you laugh as well. It's going to be a typical Nelson-style and Vijay Sir-style entertainer. It's been great to be on the set because everyone was just lively. It was like a vacation while shooting for the film. Sadly, today's my last day for Beast. It's a shoot wrap for my portion. So, see you in the theatres."

The film’s production house, Sun Pictures, shared the special video message on Twitter and wrote, "It’s a wrap for @hegdepooja! Hear what she has to say about shooting for #Beast with #Thalapathy @actorvijay and director @Nelsondilpkumar (sic)." The upcoming comedy action Beast is both written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it. The film went on floors earlier this year after it was announced. However, the film's shoot was first halted due to the COVID-19 second wave and later Chennai rains. In April, Vijay left for Georgia, where he and Nelson resumed the shoot.

Back in June, Nelson Dilipkumar unveiled the first poster of Beast and received a positive response from the audience. The intriguing poster saw Vijay, in a fierce look, holding a gun in his hands. Sharing the poster, Nelson wrote, "BEAST it is. Happy to unveil the first look of this special film with my favourite and sweetest thalapathy @actorvijay sir hearty thanks to @sunpictures."

IMAGE: Twitter/@Nelsondilpkumar/@sunpictures