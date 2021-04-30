Pooja Hegde Draws Inspiration From This Hollywood Actor, Here's Why

Actor Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram to share her inspiration. The Mohenjo Daro actor shared a video of Reese Witherspoon on her Instagram story. She wrote, “Goals @reesewitherspoon Major Goals #inspired”.

Pooja Hegde shares her inspiration on social media

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram to share a video by Reese Witherspoon that inspires her. The video is an interview of Reese Witherspoon with TIME, in which Reese explains her journey of creating her brand called Hello Sunshine which aims at celebrating women characters through different forms of storytelling. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s Instagram story below.

Pooja Hegde’s social media presence

Pooja Hegde is quite active on Instagram and keeps her fans updated about her daily life. Recently, she shared a video with Yoga practitioner Mihir Jogh in which she taught some yoga exercises. In the caption, she wrote, “Pranayama techniques to calm ourselves and help us breathe better. Much important in times of COVID. Thank you @jogmihir for the lovely class”. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s video below.

Netizens showered immense love on Pooja Hegde’s post. The post garnered more than a million views on Instagram. Several users expressed their gratitude and thanked her while several others advised her to take care of herself. Check out some of the reactions below.

Pooja Hegde on the work front

Pooja Hegde made her debut with the Tamil film Mugamoodi in the year 2012. She then appeared in a Bollywood film called Mohenjo Daro. She has played some very popular roles in projects like Oka Laila Kosam, Mukunda, and Duvvada Jagannadham. She made her Telugu film debut with Naga Chaitanya in Oka Laila Kosam. In 2018, she played crucial roles in movies like Rangasthalam, Saakshyam, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava. She also featured in films like Maharshi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Housefull 4 in the year 2019. She was last seen in the movie Ala Vaikuntapurramuloo in the year 2020. She is currently working on projects like Most Eligible Bachelor, Radhe Shyam, and Acharya. She will also play a pivotal role in the Hindi film Cirkus and has also signed up for an untitled project with Vijay, which is going to release in the year 2022.

Promo Image Source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

