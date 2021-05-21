Pooja Hegde Envies Fans Who Attended John Mayer's Concert 'Where The Light Is'

Pooja Hegde is a big fan of American musician John Mayer and she often incorporates his songs' lyrics in the captions of her Instagram posts. The Mohenjo Daro actor was seen watching the Connecticut native singer's concert 'Where the Light is' on her iPad. However, the 30-year-old actor did admit she envied people who attended the concert physically.

Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to share a photo of her watching John Mayer's 2008 concert Where the Light Is: John Mayer Live in Los Angeles on her iPad. She was seen sitting in a small studio-like room which featured big speakers, and a vinyl record player. The Mysskin's Mugamoodi actor had donned a yellow tee and shorts and was seen intently enjoying the concert on the gadget. She admitted she envied people who physically attended the concert. Her caption read, "If you were physically at this concert...then ugh, I envy you 😑😝😂 #liveinla #wherethelightis #focusonthepositive".

Among the top people to comment on the post was her rumored beau Rohan Mehra. Mehra, who is himself a musician, called Pooja Hegde "vinyl head" in the comment. Pooja Hegde's fans on the other hand showered their love for the actor by dropping several heart eyes and red hearts emoticons in the comments.

A sneak peek of Pooja Hegde's Instagram

A couple of days back, Pooja Hegde took the internet by storm with her stunning bronze make-up look. The Houseful 4 actor shared a close-up photo of her face and she wore dewy makeup with beige glossy lipstick. She wore brown shimmery eye makeup and subtle highlighter on her cheekbones, giving a perfect balance of glamours and casual look both at once. Much like her look, she wrote in the caption "Golden Girl".

A look at Pooja Hegde's upcoming movies

On the professional front, Pooja Hegde will soon be seen starring in an exciting rom-com named Most Eligible Bachelor alongside Akhil Akkineni. Written and directed by Bhaskar, the film is set to release on June 10, 2021. She will also be starring in a multi-lingual Indian film with Bahubali fame Prabhas titled Radhe Shyam, which is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. She will be starring in Rohit Shetty's comedy film Cirkus which will star Jaqueline Fernandez as a female lead along with her. She will also be appearing in a Tamil film with Vijay which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65.

