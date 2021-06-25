Pooja Hegde Gets 'all Dressed Up' In Manish Malhotra Saree: 'Finally Somewhere To Go'

Pooja Hegde recently shared a picture of herself on her Instagram handle donning a stunning outfit from Manish Malhotra's collection. The actress shared her picture talking about how she finally could dress up and had somewhere to go as well. In the photo, the actress could be seen wearing a yellow saree.

The COVID-19 pandemic and its subsequent second wave brought the world to a standstill. As the second wave passes, people are trying to get back to their daily lives. The film industry is no exception to this. With the second wave's passing, the film industry and its many events are also back in action, keeping in alignment with COVID-19 safety protocols, of course.

Pooja Hegde's photos from her latest post, show the actress wearing a yellow lace flower-patterned saree. To add sparkle to her look, the Indian star opted for a diamond ring in one hand and a thick bangle in the other. She complimented the fit with round diamond earrings and a neat low bun as she kept her makeup soft.

She shared the picture saying, "All dressed up and FINALLY somewhere to go!". Take a look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram post below -

Pooja Hegde movies (upcoming)

On the work front, Pooja Hegde has several projects coming up. The actress will next be seen in the Telugu romantic comedy film, Most Eligible Bachelor, alongside Akhil Akkineni. The film was slated to release on June 19, 2021 however, the release was postponed once again owing to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Hegde will also star in the upcoming bilingual period romance film, Radhe Shyam, along with Prabhas. The film is slated to release on July 30, 2021. The actress will also appear in the upcoming Telugu action drama film Acharya, alongside actors like Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal.

Pooja will also star in the upcoming Bollywood comedy film Cirkus, along with Jacqueline Fernandez. The film is slated to release on December 31, 2021, on the occasion of New Year's Eve. The actress will also appear in the upcoming Tamil action film, Beast, along with Vijay.

While the film doesn't have a release date yet, Beast is slated to release sometime in 2022. In addition, Hegde also signed on to appear in the upcoming film Bhaijaan. However, not much else is known about the film.

Image - Pooja Hegde's Instagram

