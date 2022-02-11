Pooja Hegde Gives Sneak Peek Into Her 'long Overdue' Family Vacation In Maldives; See Pics

After being embroiled in back-to-back work projects, Pooja Hegde has finally jetted off for a 'much needed' vacation with her family members. The Radhe Shyam star shared a 'picture-perfect' glimpse alongside her brother Rishabh Hegde and their parents in front of a yacht, ready to venture into the island nation.

Their vacation also comes on the occasion of Pooja's mother's birthday. The South beauty's Instagram stories were also filled with glimpses of their lavish properly, yacht ride, and her mother exuding 'boss lady' vibes as she turns a year older.

Pooja Hegde shares glimpses from her Maldives vacation with family

Taking to her Instagram handle recently, the Radhe Shyam actor posted a family portrait, where she looked gorgeous in a pair of blue bell-bottoms and a cropped white top. In the caption. she mentioned, "Finally! Our first family vacation after 13 years. Long overdue and a much-needed one #famjam #dnd". Take a look.

That wasn't all. Pooja's Maldives diaries also saw her mother giving 'boss lady' vibes as she rested inside the yacht looking beautiful in a coordinate set and a pair of sunglasses. “Birthday girl on her birthday eve.” she wrote along with the hashtag 'boss lady'. She also dropped a picture of herself enjoying the yacht ride and called herself a 'lounger'. Lastly, she wished her mother with another beautiful glimpse of her from their trip and wrote, "Happy birthday to my Queen". Take a look at the pictures.

More on Pooja Hegde's work front

The actor will be seen alongside Gully Boy star Ranveer Singh in Cirkus. Helmed by Rohit Shetty, the film is based on William Shakespeare's play The Comedy of Errors and is set to hit theatres on July 15, 2022. Varun Sharma, Siddhartha Jadhav, Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, and Vrajesh Hirjee are also set to feature in the film.

The actor is also awaiting the release of Acharya, in which she stars alongside Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, as well as Kajal Aggarwal. The film has faced multiple postponements owing to the COVID pandemic, and will now release on April 29, 2022. Lastly, she has Nelson Dilipkumar's Beast alongside Thalapathy Vijay.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/@HEGDEPOOJA)