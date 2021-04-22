Pooja Hegde Heartbroken With News Of Favourite Teacher’s Passing; Pens A Heartfelt Note

Pooja Hegde recently dropped in an emotional note on social media when she received the news of her teacher passing away. She beautifully talked about her teacher’s kindness and mentioned that with her demise, the world had lost a gem. She even thanked her for shaping her into who she was today.

Pooja Hegde’s teacher passes away

Image Source- Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and shared an emotional note in which she stated that she was heartbroken to hear that her favourite teacher, Mrs Jesica Daruwala was no more. She then recalled the time when she was in Maneckji Cooper and stated that they were lucky enough to know the teacher and mentioned how the world had lost a gem today. She then praised her teacher by saying that her kindness towards her when she was down was something that she will carry with her forever.

Pooja Hegde then mentioned that some teachers were just “pure gold” and thanked her for shaping her into who she was and teaching her much more than Geography. She even thanked her for seeing her when she was invisible and stated how she had gone too soon. In the end, she sent her family loads of love and light in the tough times and added a sad face emoji in the end.

Image Source- Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde even shared her interview from about 5 years ago on the occasion of Teacher’s Day and stated that she was so glad to see her name in the newspaper. In the interview, the actor had revealed how she was an introvert in school having low self-esteem. She had also mentioned that she was an average student when it came to studies and how her teacher, Jessica Daruwala, had noticed her while a lot of teachers tended to ignore one in a class of 40. The actor had stated how she told her not to forget that she was an intelligent girl and added that the line had stayed with her all these years. She had further shared that the teacher's belief had pushed her to do better in life and had added how she could never forget her as her motivation and encouragement had made her confident.

Promo Image Source- Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.