Pooja Hegde Is 'twinning With The Ocean' In Latest Glimpse From Her Maldives Vacation

Pooja Hegde has been treating fans with gorgeous glimpses from her family vacation to the Maldives, proving that she's a complete water baby. From celebrating her mother's 60th birthday, enjoying family time alongside the ocean to flaunting her 'sunkissed' selfies, Pooja has set the internet ablaze with her Instagram feed.

Clad in aqua blue attire, the Radhe Shyam actor was seen 'twinning with the ocean' in the latest glimpse from her Maldives vacation. She also posted a reel wherein she grooved to the song Arabic Kuthu from her upcoming film Beast, in which she stars alongside Thalapathy Vijay. The dance video looks all things fun, with Hegde quipping she can do the song's hook step 'anywhere'.

Pooja Hegde twins with the ocean in her latest picture

Taking to her Instagram handle on Tuesday, February 15, the actor shared a candid glimpse as she relaxes next to the blue waters. Pooja looks every bit gorgeous in the blue and white coordinate set paired with a white crop top and flats. In the caption, she mentioned, "Twinning with the ocean. #freefalling #dnd". Take a look.

The actor also shared an interesting reel where she could be seen dancing to her upcoming film Beast's recently released track Arabic Kuthu. Along with it, she wrote, "As you can see.. you can literally do this step ANYWHERE. Do the #HalamithiHabibo with me, let’s see your videos".

The actor also celebrated her mother Latha Hegde's 60th birthday in the island nation, and shared a special post for the latter. The Mohenjo Daro actor captioned the post as "The table was set, the light was beautiful and we sat and celebrated alongside the ocean. Happy 60th Birthday Mom. Hope the birthday was as special as you".

More on Pooja Hegde's work front

Hegde will be seen alongside Thalapathy Vijay in Beast. Billed as a black comedy, the film has been written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar while Sun Pictures is bankrolling it. Beast comes as the 65th film of Vijay's career and also Pooja Gegde's first film in Tamil cinema in nine years. Pooja will also take on a role in Cirkus opposite Ranveer Singh, as well as in Chiranjeevi starrer Acharya.

(IMAGE: INSTAGRAM/ @HEGDEPOOJA)