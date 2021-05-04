Pooja Hegde 'learns A New Skill' During Her Quarantine While Recovering From COVID-19

Being in quarantine forces people to explore new things and take up a new hobby. Radhe Shyam actress Pooja Hegde learned a rather quirky skill while spending her time alone at her house while recovering from the infectious virus. Read more to find out Pooja Hegde's latest skill she learned while being in quarantine.

Pooja Hegde's quirky skill

The actress took to her social media to share a video of her attempting to raise one of her eyebrows. She wrote on the story asking her fans that if 'it counted as learning a new skill'. She posted another Instagram story trying to raise one of her eyebrows and jokingly remarked that she was 'just kidding' and 'would go read a book'.

Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde IG

Pooja Hegde Covid positive recovery

The actress took to her social media in late April to inform her fans that she had been tested positive for the novel coronavirus and would get home quarantined. While Pooja Hegde benefitted from staying home as the actress is learning new skills every day, she has also been updating on her health with her fans on Instagram. To pass the time while staying alone, the actress took up several hobbies.

Recently, Pooja Hegde's Instagram post showed Pooja enjoying baking. Dressed in casual clothes with a messy bun, the actress appeared happy as she baked bread. She captioned the post as 'Recovery morning' and '#happypup'. In another of Pooja Hegde's Instagram posts, she held a video conference with Mihir Jogh who guided her with some breathing techniques. She captioned the post as 'Pranayama techniques to calm ourselves and help us breathe better. Much important in times of COVID.'

Pooja Hegde's latest projects

The actress made her Bollywood debut alongside Hrithik Roshan in the movie Mohenjo Daro and worked in several Tamil and Telugu movies before that. Her movies Maharishi, Gaddalakonda Ganesh, and Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava contributed to her success in the South Indian film industry. The actress will next be seen in Koratala Siva's Acharya.

Promo Pic Credit: Pooja Hegde IG

