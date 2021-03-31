Pooja Hegde Missed The Muharat Pooja Of 'Thalapathy 65' For THIS Reason

The highly anticipated action-thriller Thalapathy 65, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Pooja Hegde, commenced its shooting after a 'Muharat pooja' in Chennai. While the Thalapathy 65 cast and crew members were present at the ceremony, the female lead, Pooja Hegde was found missing in the action. Taking to her Twitter, the Housefull 4 actress gave the reason for her absence.

Pooja shared the reason for missing out on the puja ceremony held at Sun TV studios in Chennai. The actress stated in her tweet that she will not be attending the pooja ceremony as she was busy 'shooting for something'. She also wished the whole team a hearty best of luck and expressed that she can not wait to join the team very soon. Fans of the actress replied tweeting that they cannot wait for her return and are excited to see the actress on the big screen.

Sun Pictures production, under which the movie will be released, gave out the news of the actor joining Thalapathy 65 cast with a post. Pooja was quick to pin the tweet on her handle and expressed that she was very excited to be a part of such a grand film alongside Thalapathy Vijay. She also wrote that she cannot wait to start the shooting of the movie. Lastly, the actress expressed her happiness of returning to Tamil cinema by writing 'Tamil cinema, here I come'.

Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Thalapathy 65 will star Thalapathy Vijay along with Pooja Hegde. The movie will be released under Sun Pictures production will be released later this year. Recently, the hashtag #Thalapathy65 trended on Twitter after the news of its pooja ceremony broke out. Excited fans of the actor shared the latest released pictures of the ceremony on social media as well as complimented the actor's new look for the movie. Pooja Hegde's Instagram story about the pooja ceremony showed the whole team of the movie posing together.

