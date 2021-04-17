Pooja Hegde Mourns 'Saakshyam' Co-director Satyam's Demise

Fim actor Pooja Hegde, on Saturday, took to her verified Twitter handle and mourned over the demise of director Satyam Garu. While stating that it was "sad to hear" about his demise, she recalled working with him in Aravindha and Sakshyam. She also virtually sent "loads of love and light" to his family in these tough times.

Pooja Hegde mourns the loss of director Satyam

Sad to hear about the passing of one of my Co directors Satyam Garu, worked with him in 3 films Aravindha, Sakshyam and Ala Vaikunta. Sending his family loads of love and light in these tough times ðŸ˜žðŸ™ðŸ» pic.twitter.com/gCOse1rXAg — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) April 17, 2021

As per reports, the filmmaker was taking his treatment at a hospital in Hyderabad for a few days and passed away on Saturday morning. The late filmmaker has worked as a co-director for many films in his cine career. He has worked as a co-director with directors like Krishnavanshi, SS Rajamouli and Trivikram. Meanwhile, he was also the Chief co-director of the super hit movie Sai.

What's next in Pooja Hegde's kitty?

The 30-year-old actor was last seen in Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, co-starring Allu Arjun. The Trivikram Srinivas directorial released in January 2020. The film also featured Bollywood star Tabu in a prominent role. The film opened with a positive response from the critics and managed to do good business at the box office. She has multiple upcoming releases in her kitty, including Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam.

Recently, on the occasion of Ugadi, the makers of Acharya introduced Pooja Hegde as Neelambari from their movie. She will play the love interest of Ram Charan’s character Siddha in the movie. In the new poster, Charan can be seen holding Pooja. Earlier, Pooja had joined hands with Ram Charan for a song, Jigelu Rani, in Rangasthalam in 2018.

Acharya will mark her first collaboration with Charan as the female lead. The upcoming movie will have a maoist backdrop and will revolve around the theme of misuse of power. The ensemble star cast of the film will also feature Kajal Aggarwal opposite Chiranjeevi.

Meanwhile, in Radhe Shyam, she will play the character of a medical student from a university in Italy. The film was first announced in September 2018. The film is said to be a romantic drama set in 1970's Europe.