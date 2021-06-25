Pooja Hegde Resumes 'Radhe Shyam' Shoot, Says 'time To Get Back To Work'

Actor Pooja Hegde is all set to resume the shooting of her upcoming film Radhe Shyam alongside south actor Prabhas. On Friday morning, the actor took to her Instagram story to inform fans about the same. Sharing a video of her travelling, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Time to get back to work #Radhe Shyam”. Check out the Instagram story shared by her below:

Pooja Hegde resumes Radhe Shyam shoot

It was back in the month of October last year when the lead actor of the film Prabhas surprised all his fans by dropping a romantic teaser of his upcoming film. The soothing teaser gave fans a glimpse at Pooja Hegde and Prabhas' chemistry. The video kicks off in the middle of a majestic forest featuring a train running on the track. Viewers are then taken to different scenes of stationed animated characters that recite Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s romantic tale in different time periods, cultures, and settings. In the end, the motion video then shares a glimpse of Vikramaditya and Prerna submitting themselves to the surreal wind as they travel on the train. Check out the intriguing video here:

Previously, Pooja Hegde has also introduced Prabhas’s character Vikramaditya via social media. She took to her Instagram space to share the character poster of Prabhas. Donning a dapper formal suit, Prabhas was seen seated on a green car as he smiled in the poster. With dashing cars in the backdrop, fans got a hint of how the upcoming film is going to be filled with action, romance and drama in abundance. Check out the first look poster of Prabhas here:

Due to the nationwide shutdown owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the shooting of Radhe Shyam came to a halt. However, now the news of the shoot resuming has made fans eager again. Upon learning this, fans who are desperately waiting to watch the movie rejoiced. Helmed by Radha Krishna, the movie is touted to be a period romantic tale, which is supposedly set in Europe. The premise of the film will feature Prabhas as a fortune teller and Pooja as a Princess.

(Image: Pooja Hegde's Instagram)

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.