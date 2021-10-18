Pooja Hegde Reveals About Getting A Message From Chiranjeevi That 'made Her Day'

Actor Pooja Hegde took to her Twitter account to engage with her fans and followers in an interactive session, which she called #AskPooja. In the session, fans asked her questions about her work using the hashtag and she responded to them, giving insight into her life. A fan asked the actor about megastar Chiranjeevi and her experience shooting with him in her upcoming film, Acharya, and here's what she had to say.

Pooja Hegde answers question about megastar Chiranjeevi

A fan decided to participate in Pooja Hegde's #AskPooja session on Twitter and asked her to speak about her experience shooting with Chiranjeevi. Although the actor did not answer the question, she give fans some information about a message she received from the Khaidi No. 150 actor. Hegde mentioned that the actor messaged her about her most recent release, the romantic flick titled, Most Eligible Bachelor. She mentioned that the message made her day and inspired her to work harder. The Telugu film saw Pooja on-screen opposite Akhil Akkineni. Reports state that the film did extremely well at the box office after its release on October 15.

Don’t know about that but Chiranjeevi Garu made my day today by msging me about my performance in Most Eligible. Inspired to work harder now 😭❤️ #AskPoojaHegde https://t.co/4zVlS8r8l6 — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) October 18, 2021

Another question, the actor received was about Thalapathy Vijay. A fan asked Pooja to express her feeling about the actor in one word. Pooja Hegde mentioned that only one word was not enough to describe him, but said she would try anyway. After some thought, she called him the 'sweetest' in response to her fan's question. Pooja and Vijay will soon be seen together on screen in Beast, which is touted to be an action film. Hegde also answered several questions about music, movies and football, among other things.

Pooja Hegde celebrated her birthday last week, and on the occasion, the makers of her upcoming film, Acharya treated fans to the actor's first look in the film. Apart from her and Chiranjeevi, the film will also see Kajal Aggarwal and Ram Charan in pivotal roles. The poster saw the actor smiling from ear to ear in a simple, yet elegant saree. Sharing Hegde's character's first look, the makers of the film wrote, "Wishing our elegant #Neelambari aka @hegdepooja a very Happy Birthday #AcharyaOnFeb4th #Acharya."

(Image: Instagram/@poojahegde, @Chiranjeevikonidela)