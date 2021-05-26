Pooja Hegde Reveals Lockdown Experiments In The Kitchen; Cooks Noodles For Herself

Pooja Hegde recently gave a sneak peek at her lockdown time spent at home. She dropped a picture of herself on social media for all her fans in which she showed how she was experimenting at home during the lockdown.

Pooja Hegde experiments in the kitchen during lockdown

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this photo of herself in her Instagram stories section in which she can be seen standing and cooking in the kitchen. In the photo, she can be seen wearing a cool full-sleeved orange top along with a pair of black shorts while cooking noodles and frying potatoes in a pan. Her kitchen platform can be seen full of various ingredients required for her cooking experiments. In the photo, she also mentioned that these were her ‘lockdown experiments’ at home.



Pooja Hegde has been trying to make the best of the lockdown by not only experimenting in the kitchen but also spending some quality time with her friends and family. She recently posted a couple of photos from her fun time spent with one of her pals. In the first one, she can be seen twinning with her pal wearing a cool pair of full-sleeved tee and pyjamas filled with white tiny hearts printed all over it. In the second photo, she shared a selfie of them together as she rested her elbow on her pal’s leg. In the caption, she stated that she was ‘twinning with the pup’ and that she was enjoying family time. She also added a two-girls symbol and a heart-eyed emoji next to it and referred to them as the pyjama girls.

Pooja Hegde’s latest

Pooja Hegde has been filming for a couple of films that are expected to release in 2021 and in 2022. One of them includes Radhe Shyam in which she has been paired opposite popular star Prabhas. It is slated to release this year in July. She will also be seen in the Telugu romantic movie Most Eligible Bachelor in which she will be performing alongside Akhil Akkineni, Eesha Rebba, Murali Sharma, Vennela Kishore and others. Some of her other upcoming movies include Cirkus, Acharya, Thalapathy 65 and Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM



