Pooja Hegde Reveals She Was 'almost Named Lakshmi' In New Insta Post; Read Details

Pooja Hegde recently took to Instagram and revealed that she brought home a new plant. Taking to Instagram stories, she asked her fans and followers about what she should name her plant. Several suggested various names and when one of them said “Dhanlakshmi,” Pooja revealed that once she was almost named “Lakshmi.” Take a look at Pooja Hegde's latest post below.

Pooja Hegde reveals she was "almost named Lakshmi"

On Instagram stories, Pooja posted a clip in which one can see her taking her new plant at home in the car and captioned her post by writing, “The family growssss #treepeople.” Pooja was seen wearing a white top and opted for no makeup while her hair was tied in two ponytails. As soon as she reached home, she shared a clear picture of the plant and wrote, “What should we name this one?” One of her fans suggested “Dhanlakshmi” and Pooja replied saying, “Fun fact- I was almosttt named Lakshmi!”

Another fan suggested “Buttabomma” to which Pooja said, “There’s already 1 Buttabomma in the house peeps” while pointing to herself. A user said, “Gogo” and Pooja replied to the same by sharing a straight face and wrote, “Crime Master…Gogo?!” One of them recommended “Groot” to which Pooja shared a picture in which her face was covered and replied, “Mayyyybeeeee…” Check out the reactions below.

A few days ago, Pooja shared a series of post-workout snaps on her feed. She shared selfies in which she can be seen depicting various emotions by making a happy face, lost face and pouted face. Her hair was tied into two ponytails and she opted for a yellow and black, sleeveless outfit. In her caption, she wrote, “Sweaty but happy.” Have a look at Pooja Hegde's photos below.

A look at Pooja Hegde's upcoming films

On the work front, Pooja will soon be seen in the upcoming romantic drama film, Radhe Shyam directed by Radha Krishna Kumar and stars Prabhas alongside. The movie will be releasing in multiple languages and is scheduled to release on July 30, 2021. Apart from this, the actor will also be seen in upcoming films such as Thalapathy 65 and Cirkus.

