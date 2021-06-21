Pooja Hegde Reveals What She Wants To Inherit From Her Father On Father's Day

On June 20, 2021, Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor Pooja Hegde took to her social media platforms and wrote a note for her father on Father's Day. In the note, she expressed how he was 'the funniest man in town', and she admires him for how he can see life through a comedic lens. She then went on to say that she wished she inherited that from him.

Pooja Hegde's note for her father

As she penned a note for her father Manjunath Hegde, on Father's Day, she wrote that he was the funniest man she knew, as she wrote, "The funniest man in town and definitely one of the most amusing storytellers I know!! The comedic lens through which you see life is something I wish I had genetically inherited..nevertheless." She then went on to write, "It’s motivating to see that you can find something to laugh about even in the toughest of situations or days. All I have to do is really LOOK! Happy Father’s Day, Dad ❤️😘 Love you 🤗." Her post was met with a lot of love, as it crossed over 650 thousand likes, in just a few hours on social media. The post was met with comments that admired her equation with her father.

Pooja Hegde's movies

Pooja Hegde was last seen in the Trivikram Srinivas directorial Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo, opposite Allu Arjun in 2020. Pooja Hegde will next be seen in the Hindi-Telugu bilingual film Radhe Shyam opposite Prabhas. The actor is filming the movie currently, which is written and directed by Radha Krishna Kumar. The movie will be releasing on July 20, 2021. The actor will also be starring opposite Akhil Akkineni, in the Bhaskar directorial Telugu movie Most Eligible Bachelor, for which she has finished shooting. Gopi Sundar will be scoring the music of Most Eligible Bachelor. Pooja Hegde has also been roped in for the Kortala Siva directorial Telugu movie Acharya, where she will be seen with Chiranjeevi, Ram Charan, and Kajal Aggarwal. Apart from all these Telugu movies, she was also roped in for the Rohit Shetty directorial Cirkus, where she will be seen with Ranveer Singh, and Jacqueline Fernandez. The movie is scheduled to release on December 31, 2021. She is also filming for the Farhad Samji directorial Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali. The actor will also be starring in Thalapathy Vijay's 65th film, written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, which is scheduled to release in 2022.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE INSTAGRAM

