Pooja Hegde Says 'sitting At Home All Cosy' Is Her Idea Of Party: 'Sorry, Can't Be There'

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and gave fans a sneak peek into her 'idea of party'. On June 30, the actor shared a picture, wherein she is seen in her cosy home clothes, sitting on her sofa and sporting black tinted sunglasses. Sharing the picture on social media, Pooja Hegde said, "because sitting at home all cosy has always been my idea of a party" and she further added, "sorry I can't be there".

Pooja Hegde apologises for not attending parties

As seen in Pooja Hegde's Instagram post, the actor wore a printed design top and paired the tee ensemble with polka-dotted pyjamas. Keeping her hair open and donning black tinted sunglasses, Pooja Hegde posed sitting on her sofa, smiling for the camera. Here, fans can also spot a bathtub in the background of Pooja Hegde's picture. Take a peek into Pooja Hegde's Instagram handle.

Fans' reactions

Fans and followers were quick to share their responses on Pooja Hegde's Instagram post. One of the users wrote, "You look like a doll", while another added, "Pooja hedge always cuttie". A fan comment read as "My heart be like: seeti maar seeti maar seeti maar". Another fan commented, "are you also one of those people who’s only a party animal at home and a silent kid at parties". Take a look at some more fans' reactions below:

Pooja Hegde's latest

Actor Pooja Hegde recently celebrated Father's Day by sharing a heartfelt post on Instagram. The star shared a black and white picture with her father and penned an adorable caption dedicated to the latter. Sharing the monochromic image of her hugging her father, Pooja Hegde said, "The funniest man in town and definitely one of the most amusing story tellers I know!!". Talking about her dad, the star shared, "The comedic lens through which you see life is something I wish I had genetically inherited..nevertheless, it’s motivating to see that you can find something to laugh about even in the toughest of situations or days". "All I have to do is really LOOK! Happy Father’s Day, Dad ❤️😘 Love you", she concluded.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.