Pooja Hegde Sends Virtual Hugs To Fans; 'This One's For You,' Says The Actress! WATCH

Mohenjo Daro actress Pooja Hegde took to her social media to share a special video of her sending virtual hugs to her fans. The young actress is all set to grace the big screen with the highly anticipated movie, Thalapathy 65. Putting her fans in a frenzy with her cuteness and charm, Pooja dedicated this Instagram reel to her fans.

Captioning the video as 'This one is for you', the 30-year-old actress acted out on a famous Instagram audio. In the video, Pooja can be seen saying that she wished she was hugging someone right now. Instead, she sent them this video. The actress was all smiles as she can be seen hugging her pillow.

Pooja Hegde's Instagram story further cleared her intentions to send everyone virtual hugs. The actress shared her reel on her story and wrote 'social distancing hugs'. The young actress also did not fail to urge her fans to follow the lockdown gudelines by using an Instagram sticker reading 'stay at home'.

Netizens' reaction to Pooja Hegde's video

Fans of the actress seemed to have fallen for her charms as heart emojis were spammed throughout the comment section. One user funnily thanked Pooja for sending the virtual hugs. Several fans complimented the actress on her cuteness in the video as one fan rhetorically asked why she is so cute under the post.

A look at Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Pooja Hegde recently shared a fun BTS video from her recent photoshoot where she can be seen playfully attempting different poses. Asking her fans which pose they liked the most, Pooja received an overwhelming response of funny comments from her fans. Quite a contrast to her previous video, Pooja recently shared a video of her changing into three outfits and flaunted her beauty in the video.

Pooja Hegde's movies

After marking her Bollywood debut in the movie Mohenjo Daro, Pooja dominantly worked in the Tamil and Telugu cinema industry. She went on to star in movies like Oka Laila Kosam, Duvvada Jagannadham, Maharshi, and Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The actress was recently seen in a music video like Ye Zindagi from her upcoming movie Most Eligible Bachelor.

