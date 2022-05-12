Pooja Hegde Set To Make Debut At Cannes 2022; Expresses 'honour To Represent India'

This year the Cannes Film Festival will turn special as a plethora of Indian stars will be acing the red carpet of the French Riviera. After names of Bollywood stars like Akshay Kumar, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Tamannaah Bhatia surfaced on social media, another name has been added to the list.

Actor Pooja Hegde who recently enthralled fans with her acting in Radhe Shyam alongside Prabhas is also set to grace the Cannes Film Festival this year. The Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo fame star will be flying to France on May 16. According to various media reports, the actor will be attending the festival on May 17-18 and she will be present at the after-party that hosts some of the most celebrated actors worldwide.

Pooja Hegde to grace Cannes 2022 red carpet

The actor confirmed her participation in the gala event with a special post on Twitter. The actor reacted to a news post while expressing her 'honour' of representing her country on the red carpet. She captioned the post and wrote, "Always an honour to represent India #onwardsandupwards #Cannes2022." However, it is still unknown to which designer the actor would be walking the red carpet.

As per PTI, the Cannes Film Festival 2022 will witness the attendance of some of the biggest celebrities to represent the Indian contingent. Akshay Kumar, who is all set for the release of the historical drama Prithviraj, will grace the red carpet. Additionally, music maestro AR Rahman will reportedly attend the event.

Lastly, filmmaker Shekhar Kapur will be among the Indian celebrities who will walk the red carpet on the opening day of the 75th Cannes Film Festival as part of the Indian contingent. It was a proud moment for India after actor Deepika Padukone was added to the names of the jury members of the film festival this year.

Meanwhile, as reported by ANI, Union Minister Anurag Thakur talked about the significance of the film festival by stating, ''India which is known as the world's largest filmmaker, many from the entertainment industries will be attending Cannes Film Festival this year. Our focus will be to pitch India as the content creator of the world. We will show the type of films in Cannes that will showcase India's strength in content."

IMAGE: AP/Instagram/HegdePooja