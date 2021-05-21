Pooja Hegde Shares COVID Recovery Tips, Says 'been Careful Even After Testing Negative'

Actress Pooja Hegde who recently tested COVID-19 positive on April 26, recently shared her thoughts on her successful recovery and calls herself “lucky” to have survived with mild symptoms. Sharing her battle with COVID-19, the actress spoke to Hindustan Times and shared that it was her crazy period. She further shared the experience of losing her sense of smell and taste. The 30-year-old actress who had shared her health update on social media asserted the fact that all should take necessary precautions.

Pooja Hegde shares COVID recovery tips

Giving her health update, the Housefull 3 actress shared that she is feeling good now and was one of the fortunate ones who were not affected severely by the disease and got away with mild symptoms. She told the portal that she had been a little careful even after testing negative. She did not overexert herself because she needed time to recover from the illness.

Talking from her experience, Hegde emphasizes that every person who has recovered from COVID should be extra cautious going forward as there is a possibility of relapse. The actress shared that post-recovery care is important. Giving some tips to deal with weakness and other issues, the actress said that one should drink a lot of water. Even if the skin and hair become very dry, one needs to maintain their energy levels. Apart from keeping up with the energy levels, one should also consume a healthy and rich diet to keep a check that the virus does not get a relapse. Post virus contraction, Pooja explains that the body gets weak as it has fought an infection, hence it needs a good amount of time to recover.



The actress who is looking forward to the release of her next film Radhe Shyam and Cirkus wants people to be mindful of a few things in their post-COVID situation. She urged all to keep a check of their health parameters including oxygen levels, pulse oximeter, and more to prevent getting contaminated by the life-taking virus.



