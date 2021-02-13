Pooja Hegde Shares Pics From Radhe Shyam Set, Shows Fans 'Instagram Vs Reality'

Pooja Hegde has added more anticipation to the Radhe Shyam teaser. Hegde took to Instagram and shared a new picture from Radhe Shyam. She gave this still a twist by comparing it to her shooting in freezing cold temperature and captioned it “Instagram vs Reality”. Find out more details about this story below.

Pooja Hegde shares Instagram vs Reality pic from Radhe Shyam sets

Pooja Hegde is currently gearing up for the teaser launch of her film Radhe Shyam. The Radhe Shyam teaser will be released on February 14th, 2021 i.e. on Valentine’s Day. Ahead of the Radhe Shyam teaser launch, Pooja Hegde shared a new picture from the film.

In this Instagram post, Pooja Hegde shared two pictures from the Radhe Shyam sets. In one picture she is gazing at something and posing for the camera. While in the second picture, she is combating the cold weather with a pair of heavy-duty gloves. In both the pictures, Pooja Hegde is dressed in a green dress, with a white shrug, and a black trench coat. Her hair is covered in a peach coloured scarf.

Along with the picture, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Instagram vs reality”. She further added, “#ShadesofPrerana, Prerana being her character’s name in Radhe Shyam, and then hashtags like #radheshyam #bts #swipeleft and #freezing. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post here.

The moment Pooja shared the picture, her fans could not help but comment on the pictures. The comment section was flooded with heart emojis. Take a look at some of these comments on Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post here.

A few days ago, Pooja Hegde shared another picture related to the Radhe Shyam teaser. Hegde shared a picture of herself from her early morning dubbing session for the Radhe Shyam teaser. Along with the picture, Pooja wrote, “Early morning dub for our teaser. 14th Feb here we come. #soundon #radheshyam”. Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post here.

Pooja Hegde and Prabhas starrer Radhe Shyam has been in making for the past two years. The film was supposed to complete its shoot in May last year. But the COVID-19 pandemic led to shoot being stalled. Prabhas and Pooja Hegde’s Radhe Shyam has been directed Radha Krishna Kumar and the film is supposed to be love story set in Europe’s backdrop.

