Pooja Hegde Shares Pictures With Jr NTR's Son While Posing With Hairspray Bottles

Pooja Hegde is often seen sharing pictures with hilarious captions. On May 20, the actor celebrated Jr NTR's birthday by sharing a picture with his son since she did not have any recent picture with the Telugu actor himself. She also complimented Jr NTR's son for his chubby cheeks. Take a look at the picture of Pooja Hegde and Jr NTR's son as they pose with fake trophies.

Pooja Hegde shares a picture with Jr NTR's son on his birthday

On Jr NTR's birthday, Pooja Hegde took to her Instagram handle to share a photo with Nandamuri Abhay Ram. In the picture, the two were seen pretending that the hairsprays were trophies and she does not remember why they did so. She wished the actor and hoped that he has a great year ahead. She shared another picture with Abhay and complimented him for his adorable chubby cheeks.

Image source: Pooja Hegde's Instagram

A sneak peek into Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Earlier, Pooja shared a picture of herself watching John Mayer's 2008 concert Where the Light Is: John Mayer Live in Los Angeles on her iPad. She sat in a room surrounded by speakers and a vinyl record player. She wore a yellow t-shirt and blue denim shorts while enjoying the concert. She said that she envied people who were physically present at the 2008 concert of John Mayer. A couple of days ago, she also shared a few pictures from her recent photoshoot. The actor stunned her fans with her bronze makeup look with glossy lipstick. She captioned her photo with, "Golden Girl".

Last month, the actor was diagnosed with COVID-19. On May 5, she shared that her reports were negative and she has recovered. She wrote, "thank you for all the love you'll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE!" Pooja mentioned that all the wishes she received and the healing energies seemed to have done their magic. She also shared a picture of herself enjoying a baked bread and wrote that these were one of her recovering days and she was feeling like a happy puppy.

Image: Pooja Hegde/ Jr NTR's Instagram

