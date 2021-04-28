Pooja Hegde Shares Pranayama Techniques To Keep Calm After Testing COVID Positive

Pooja Hegde took to Instagram on April 27, 2021, with an Instagram live session to share a Yoga lesson with her Instagram followers. She captioned her session by saying, “Pranayama techniques to calm ourselves and help us breathe better. Much important in times of COVID”. She further tagged the instructor who helped her through the session and thanked him for what she called a ‘lovely class’. Pooja Hegde started off the session by asking all those who were following the session to get out their Yoga mats and get seated. She also thanked everyone who was inquiring about her health and informed them that she was doing more or less okay.

Pooja Hegde's online Yoga session

Before she introduced the Yoga instructor to her followers, Pooja Hegde elaborated on the importance of practising breathing techniques in yoga. She said, “So often we take breathing for granted. It is something so important and yet we never pay any attention to it until something like COVID hits us and we see that people are struggling for oxygen and ventilators. So I thought we could focus on something that we take for granted every day and focus on our breathing”. After the brief introduction on what the session was to be about, Pooja Hegde introduced the instructor and said that she had been practising with him for a while.

When the instructor asked Hegde about her symptoms, she informed him that she was lucky not to have any major symptoms. Pooja Hegde's COVID symptoms comprised of a persistent dry cough and a loss of smell. Speaking about her loss of smell, she said that it was the weirdest thing in the world not being able to smell anything and the instructor from Dharamshala told her that if someone was having a dry cough, they should ideally wait to recover and then perform the breathing exercise or speak to the doctor. After that, the instructor started off the session which went on for about half an hour and focused on deep breathing patterns.

Pooja Hegde’s Instagram saw her asking all of her fans and followers to take more of such classes and not to wait to get the disease to start focusing on their health and breathing. She also enumerated why the exercises were good on a general level. The instructor informed her followers that she had picked up a lot of Yoga during the lockdown which was not possible for her when Pooja Hegde’s films were being shot.