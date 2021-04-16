Pooja Hegde Shares Throwback Pic From Austria: 'There Was So Much We Took For Granted'

As the pandemic continues with the rising number of COVID-19 cases, many of the celebrities have been sharing their views on the same and asking people to stay safe. Even actor Pooja Hegde dropped in a throwback photo of the time when nobody wore masks and wished to go back to the same time.

Pooja Hegde’s throwback to the time when roaming freely was a thing

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and shared this photo of herself in which she can be seen enjoying in Austria wearing a cool overcoat with an elegant handbag and a gleeful smile on her face. As it was a throwback photo from the time when she visited Vienna before the coronavirus burst in the world, she, along with all the other people around her, can be seen walking freely without masks.

In the caption, she stated how not wearing masks and people roaming around freely was a thing and added how there was so much that people took for granted. She then added a sad face emoji next to it and even stated that she was missing that time and wished to go back.

Many of the fans took to Pooja Hegde’s photos on Instagram and commented on her latest post stating how much they loved her. Many of the fans also dropped in heart and fire symbols to illustrate how she looked lovable. Some of them also complimented her by stating how “cute” she looked in her photo while others added heart-eyed emojis to show that they were left mesmerized by her beauty. Take a look at some of the fans’ reactions to Pooja Hegde’s Instagram post and see how her fans poured in love for her.





Pooja Hegde added this photo a while ago in which she can be seen clicking a selfie of herself wearing a cool pair of sunglasses with a bag. She can also be seen wearing a white coloured tee with an off-white corduroy jacket on top. In the caption, she prayed to the Universe wishing the day to be “amaze” and ended it by thanking the universe.

Image Source- Pooja Hegde's Instagram

