Pooja Hegde Shares Throwback Pic To Mark Three Years Of 'Duvvada Jagannadham'

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde starrer Duvvada Jagannadham recently completed three years of its release. To mark the occasion, Pooja Hegde shared a fun throwback picture recalling her time during the shooting. She even recalled how Allu Arjun had taught her to become Miss DJ.

Allu Arjun shows Pooja Hegde to become Miss DJ

Pooja Hegde recently took to social media to share a picture to mark the three years of Duvvada Jagannadham. In the picture, Allu Arjun can be seen putting white powder on Pooja Hegde’s forehead. On the other hand, Hegde is all laughs as she gets her hair done.

Pooja Hegde further wrote in the caption, “Throwback to the time when @alluarjunonline aka Duvvada Jaggannadham was showing me how to become Miss DJ The Vibuthi Pro. Ty @harish2you for being the orchestrator of laughter...What a fun set it was and I think somewhere the fun we had on set reached the audience.. can’t wait to shoot with this super special team again. @thisisdsp @kamera002 #DilRaaju Garu #3YearsForDJ #DJ”.

Take a look at Pooja Hegde’s post here:

Even Allu Arjun shared a special post to mark the three years of Duvvada Jagannadham. He further penned a note recalling his time during the movie, “3 years of DJ! Thank you Harish Shankar garu for all the entertainment on & off the screen. Spl Thanks to Dil Raju garu, @hegdepooja, my Friend DSP n many more. One of my most memorable film. I thank all the cast & crew of DJ once again & most importantly My Army & Audience #3yearsofDJ”.

Duvvada Jagannadham was directed by Harish Shankar and also starred Rao Ramesh, Subbaraju, Chandra Mohan, and Murali Sharma in pivotal roles. The film was a huge hit and the box office. Additionally, the soundtrack of Duvvada Jagannadham was loved by fans too.

Allu Arjun and Pooja Hegde were last seen together in Trivikram Srinivas’ Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. The film also starred Tabu, Jayaram, Sushanth, Navdeep, Nivetha Pethuraj, Samuthirakani, Murali Sharma and Rajendra Prasad in pivotal roles. The film was released on Makar Sankranti earlier this year and turned out to be a blockbuster at the box office.

