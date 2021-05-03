Pooja Hegde Showers Love On 'Schitt’s Creek'; Hails Catherine O’Hara, Anne Murphy's Work

Indian actor Pooja Hegde, who predominately works in regional cinema, revealed that CBC sitcom Schitt's Creek plays "on loop" for her "in the background these days". Interestingly, the actor had conducted an interactive session on her verified social media handle to ask for movies/ shows recommendations. Among many other responses, Pooja also received a suggestion of watching the Canadian sitcom. Replying to the suggestion, the actor added that she loved what Anne Murphy and Catherine O'Hara have brought to their characters.

Pooja Hegde hails Schitt's Creek:

More about Schitt's Creek cast and plot

The 80-episode Canadian television sitcom is available on popular streaming giant Netflix. Along with Anne and Catherine, the ensemble star cast of the series features Eugene Levy and Dan Levy as the lead characters. The latest instalment of the series, which is season six, was released in April 2020. Over the years, the series has bagged a handful of accolades and awards for its concept and performance of the star cast.

A peek into Pooja Hegde's Instagram

Interestingly, the Duvvada Jagannadham actor is an avid social media user as she keeps her fans posted with her whereabouts. On April 26, the actor took to her story session and informed her 13.4M Insta fam that she tested COVID-19 positive. "Thank you for all the love and healing wishes you have showered me with. I am doing good and have mild symptoms. You'll make me smile. Love you," the actor wrote.

In fact, her latest Instagram entry also gave a peek into the Aravinda Sametha Veera Raghava actor's recovery morning. In a photo, shared on May 1, Pooja can be seen cutting a cake while flashing a smile.

On the professional front, the 30-year-old actor was last seen in Allu Arjun's Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo. She has two films in her pipeline, Radhe Shyam and Most Eligible Bachelor; Prabhas and Akhil Akkineni will be seen romancing the actor in the respective films. On the other hand, Pooja has also bagged an upcoming Kollywood film, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 65. Directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, the upcoming film will have Vijay as the male lead.

