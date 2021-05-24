Pooja Hegde Spends Sunday Enjoying K-Pop Trivia And Some Cheesy Spaghetti

Pooja Hegde spent her last weekend enjoying with her pal and even gave her fans a sneak peek at how they spent their Sunday together. The actor added photos and video clips of their weekend’s quality time where she learnt K-pop trivia from her pal and even cooked for themselves.

Pooja Hegde’s weekend fun with pal

Pooja Hegde recently took to her Instagram handle and posted this video clip depicting what her Sunday looked like. In the video, she gave a glimpse of her room where she and her pal can be seen sitting together and watching TV. Through the video, she also depicted how her pal was teaching her about K-pop music and as she turned the camera towards her, she blushed and stopped talking. Pooja Hegde then turned the camera towards her and posed for it by flicking her hair and showcasing how much she was enjoying K-pop music. She even wrote that she was ‘now’ getting educated on K-pop and added a laughing emoji next to it.

As they were enjoying a fun Sunday together, they even cooked for themselves and shared a glimpse of their yummy Sunday meal. Pooja Hegde added yet another one in her Instagram stories in which she depicted how her pal thanked her for the spaghetti meal cooked by her and even added a heart and a heart-eyed emoji with it.

Pooja Hegde's family time

Pooja Hegde also added these photos from their Sunday fun in which they can be seen twinning in a cool pair of pyjamas and tee having cute little hearts all over it. In the photos, they can also be seen posing on the camera with a broad smile on their face. In the caption, she stated how she was ‘twinning with the pup’ and added how it was their family time. She even referred to themselves as ‘pajama girls’ and even added a heart-eyed emoji next to it. She even received numerous fans’ reactions on her post who mentioned how she looked super cute in her photos and dropped in hearts and fire symbols in the comment section.

