Pooja Hegde Stuns In White & Blue Lehenga As Designer Varun Chakkilam’s Showstopper

Southern beauty Pooja Hegde walked the ramp for Lakme Fashion Week in 2019. This time, the actor graced the ramp as the showstopper for designer Varun Chakkilam’s Spring/Summer 2021 collection. Pooja took to Instagram to share a series of her stunning photos donning a gorgeous white and blue lehenga.

Pooja Hegde stuns in a white and blue lehenga

In the stunning photos shared by Pooja, she is wearing a white and blue heavy embroidered lehenga that has a net dupatta. Intricate floral designs have adorned the lehenga and the blouse was also covered in geometric designs. Her look was accessories only with a heavy necklace. Her makeup was subtle with a dark blue eye shadow highlighting her eyes. Her style was styled in waves and left open.

As soon as the post was shared, Pooja’s fans and followers rushed in to shower love and praise on her. Many have commented using the red heart and fire emojis while one of her fans described her as ‘adorable’. See their reactions below:

Pooja also took to her Instagram to share pictures flaunting the outfit she was wearing at the show. She also shared a video on her Instagram stories wherein she is sitting in her car and informed that she is heading to shoot Cirkus. In the video, she also is heard talking about how her crew is helping her to get ready in the car. One of her crewmates is helping her remove her makeup while another is helping her with her hair.

Image courtesy- @poojahegde Instagram

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Varun Chakkilam’s collection was inspired by the 18th Century Art Movement. The designer had chosen a colour palette consisting of pink, green and teal. For the men’s collection, Varun introduced a sherwani, bundgala and kurta.

The actor was ecstatic as her film Maharshi won big at the National Awards 2019. The Telugu action-drama won two National Awards one being in the Best Popular Film Providing Wholesome Entertainment category while another in the Best Choreography category. She took to Twitter to share her excitement. Her tweet read, “Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy... super duper happy for my team. Time to party now. #Maharshi”.

Can’t. Keep. Calm! Yeyyyyyyyyyyyy... super duper happy for my team ðŸ¥ºâ¤ï¸ Time to party now. #Maharshi https://t.co/CUxdhvemNI — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) March 22, 2021

On the work front:

Pooja has a power-packed 2021 as she has several films lined up for releases. One of her most anticipated romantic film Radhe Shyam is also going to release this year. The film stars Prabhas as the male lead and is directed by Radha Krishna Kumar.

Image courtesy- @poojahegde Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.