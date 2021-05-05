Pooja Hegde Tests Negative For COVID-19, Says She 'kicked Corona's Butt'

Several members of the film fraternity have contracted the novel coronavirus recently. South Indian star Pooja Hegde also joined the list when she took to her social media to inform that she too has tested positive for COVID-19. On May 5, 2021, Pooja took to her Twitter to inform her fans that she has "kicked corona's butt" and tested negative for COVID.

Pooja Hegde tests negative for COVID-19

The Maharishi actor shared a picture of her smiling widely for the camera. Sharing the picture, she wrote in the tweet, "Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful". She also asked her fans and followers to "stay safe". Pooja is donning a white top and has left her hair open in the picture.

Thank you for all the love ya’ll have sent my way. I have recovered well, kicked stupid corona’s butt and finally tested NEGATIVE! ðŸ˜ƒ yeyy! All your wishes and healing energy seemed to have done it’s magic. Forever grateful â¤ï¸ Stay safe out there ðŸ˜·ðŸ¤— pic.twitter.com/6odhfanIax — Pooja Hegde (@hegdepooja) May 5, 2021

As soon she shared the tweet, her fans and followers rushed to wish her a speedy recovery. Many also asked her to take care and are waiting to see her in the upcoming film Thalapathy 65. See their tweets and reactions below.

Very Lovely Queen Pooja to know you are healed stay like this permanently. Also I watched the Lyrical to Ye Zindagi for Most Eligible Bachelor I really enjoyed very chilled out vibes. This outfit of yours what a style statement so brilliant. God Bless You Always. ðŸ’¯â¤â˜‘ pic.twitter.com/wxK0XHfHz0 — Zeldon Singh (@SinghZeldon) May 5, 2021

Staf safe doli ðŸ˜ pic.twitter.com/9VEcZm3S9G — Thalapathy PRASATH (@HariPrasath_05) May 5, 2021

Apro Ena #Thalapathy65 shoot join pannida vendiya than ðŸ˜ðŸ˜



Take care ðŸ˜@actorvijay — ShyamVijay (@NShyamDev) May 5, 2021

Great.we have good to see your speddy recovery from covid. Best of luck dear.take love from Bangladesh — AhMed ANik (@AhMedANik22) May 5, 2021

On April 26, 2021, Pooja took to her Instagram story to inform her fans that she has contracted the virus. In the post, she wrote that she is under home quarantine and is following the necessary protocols. She also requested that all those who have come in contact with her should get tested too.

Pooja Hegde's photos

A couple of days earlier, Pooja shared a picture of her relaxing at home amid her COVID recovery. She is wearing a checkered shirt and has tied her hair in a bun. She appears to be cooking something. In the caption of the post, she wrote, "Recovery mornings" along with the hashtag #happypuppy.

Pooja Hegde's movies

On the work front, the 30-year-old actor is gearing up for the release of her romantic-comedy film Most Eligible Bachelor. The film stars Akhil Akkineni and is directed by Bhaskar. The film is et to receive a theatrical release on June 19, 2021. She is also going to be seen in the romantic drama film Radhe Shyam wherein she has shared screen space with Prabhas. This film is set to hit theatres on July 30, 2021.

Image- @hegdepooja Instagram

