Pooja Hegde Thrilled About Vijay's 'Beast' Poster, Calls It 'whole Lot Of Excitement'

The first look and title of Vijay's upcoming film were unveiled on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, on the actor's birthday. Actor Pooja Hegde, who is all set to star in the film, took to Instagram to share her excitement on the release of the poster. Fans are sure to all gaga on seeing this post.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Pooja shared the poster image of Vijay’s upcoming film titled Beast. In the poster, Vijay can be seen striking a candid pose as he holds the gun in his hand. The actor sported a white vest and a pair of black formal pant. One can also notice the explosion behind him. The poster also sees the title ‘Beast’ in bold. Along with the poster, the actor also wrote, “with a whole lot of swag… #beast”. Take a look at the post below.

The makers decided to give Vijay and his fans yet another surprise just hours after presenting the title and first look of his upcoming film. At 12 a.m., the film's director Nelson Dhilipkumar unveiled the second Beast poster in honour of Vijay's birthday. The second poster, like the first, has gone viral on the internet, with supporters sharing it on social media. The new Beast poster promises big-budget action drama, with guns, explosions, and a fighter chopper in the background. Vijay is also shown placing a rifle bullet between his lips, implying that the film will be action-packed.

Sharing the poster on Twitter, the makers wrote, "Wishing the #BEAST of Kollywood #ThalapathyVijay a very Happy Birthday! Here is #BeastSecondLook! #HBDThalapathyVijay #HappyBirthdayThalapathyVijay #HBDThalapathy”. While many fans simply wished the actor by sharing the post, a few others expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming film. After the success of Master, Vijay fans are hoping for another hit with Beast. Take a look.

Beast is Vijay's fourth collaboration with Sun Pictures, which has previously financed his films Vettaikaaran, Sura, and Sarkar. Nelson's film, which he wrote and directed, has Anirudh Ravichander as its music director. Pooja Hegde, Yogi Babu, Shine Chacko, and VTV Ganesh play important roles in the action entertainer. The film had previously completed its first schedule in Georgia and is now preparing to begin production on the second schedule once the pandemic-induced curfews are lifted.

IMAGE: POOJA HEGDE INSTAGRAM, SUN PICTURES TWITTER

