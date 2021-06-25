Pooja Hegde To Head To Chennai To Start 'Beast' Shoot On July 1 With Thalapathy Vijay

Pooja Hegde, who is currently working on Radhe Shyam, will soon travel to Chennai for the filming of another upcoming film of hers, Beast. According to Pinkvilla, the actor will be heading out on July 1, as the second schedule of shooting for Beast commences then. While her co-star in the film, Thalapathy Vijay had been shooting for it in Georgia ever since the principal photography began in late March, Hegde will now be joining him on the sets.

Filming for the next Beast schedule to start soon

Earlier known as Thalapathy 65, Beast is being written and directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. In addition, it was also revealed by Pinkvilla, that ample money has been spent on building huge sets for this second phase of the film’s shoot in Chennai. Vijay’s first and second looks from the film were recently launched, on June 21 and 22.

Pooja Hegde back to working on Radhe Shyam for now

Ahead of the upcoming Beast schedule set for July, Pooja Hegde is working on Radhe Shyam. On June 25, the actor took to social media to share that she was flying out for the film and getting back to work. The video showed her proceeding to board an flight in the early hours of Friday. “Time to get back to work…. #RadheShyam,” wrote the Ala Vaikunthapurramuloo star. Pooja Hegde's Instagram followers also witnessed the actor get her hair styled and makeup set soon after, in a tiny clip she posted online. She stated that she was back to doing the best job ever, with her favourite people, in the Instagram story as well.

While Vijay will be seen playing the male lead in Beast, the female lead character will be portrayed on the screen by Pooja Hegde in Radhe Shyam, opposite Prabhas. The film, which had been promoted to release in July this year, is now in its last phase of filming, with Hegde having headed to Hyderabad for the same. An entire highlight section on Pooja Hegde's Instagram is currently dedicated to the film’s promotional posters as well.

Image: Pooja Hegde Instagram

